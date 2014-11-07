Forms and checklists.
Find commonly used home loan application forms and supporting documents.
Applications.
Application submission checklist has everything you need for a successful home loan application.
Application submission checklist (PDF)
Responsible lending rework.
Use the simple or dynamic rework form to:
- Add a loan product (splitting the loan accounts)
- Make changes to loan product
- Add an offset account
- Change repayment type
- Change of loan purpose
- Change loan term (dynamic form only).
Simple Home Loan Rework Form (PDF)
Dynamic Home Loan Rework Form (PDF)
How to use the dynamic form.
- Have the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader installed
- Download the PDF to your computer and open the document using Adobe Acrobat Reader. Not all browsers support dynamic PDF features.
- Enable JavaScript when prompted by Adobe Acrobat Reader.
Contact your BDM for support.
First home buyers.
First home owner grant applications.
Home Loan Maintenance or Purpose Amendment Request.
Types of maintenance requests include:
- Product change (including changes to IO product where sufficient existing IO term remains)
- Limit restructure/reduction
- Splits and combines
- Home loan purpose change.
Complete a pricing or maintenance request in the pricing tool.
Submit documents in DocBox.
We can process your application quicker when you upload all documents in a single submission.
Learn more about DocBox
Send existing loan maintenance requests to supportingdocs@bankwest.com.au