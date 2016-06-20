Identify your customer.
Identify your customer digitally.
We can verify your customer’s identity online if:
- They are an Australian resident currently living in Australia and are completing the digital identification within Australia
- Their name is 40 characters or less and includes at least a first and last name
- They have an acceptable address (lot or PO box addresses aren’t suitable).
If your customer doesn’t meet these eligibility criteria, please see below other ways to identify your customers.
Your customer will need ONE of the following ID documents. These must be the original, physical documents (not a copy or an image on a screen) and their name on the ID document must match that used on the home loan application.
- Passport – foreign passports must be current. Australian passports must be Commonwealth issued and can’t be more than two years expired.
- Australian driver’s licence – this must be current and can’t be a digital version of a driver’s licence or learner’s permit.
Help your customers verify their identity digitally, all from the Digital ID Dashboard.
- Click ‘New ID check’ to generate a new digital identification request for each applicant
- Each applicant will receive an email with instructions to complete their digital identification
- Follow your applicant’s digital identification in real time using the Digital ID Dashboard.
Other ways to identify your customers.
Customers who are unable to verify their identity digitally can meet with their broker in person or via a video conference.
The Verification of Identity form (PDF) can be generated from ApplyOnline on the Electronic Lodgement Pack at the end of the application process. The VOI form provides you and your customer guidance on acceptable forms of identification and supporting documents.
Note: There may be instances where your customer has recently changed their name and/or has a different name on their identification document from their application and contract of sale. In this instance, please upload a Change of Name document or Marriage Certificate along with a signed and completed VOI form using DocBox, or include an explanation in the additional comments as to why the customer's name appears differently on their identification document.
Once the application is submitted in ApplyOnline, your case manager will review the documents submitted and complete a manual review, if required.
Customers currently overseas (temporarily or permanently) need to verify their identity at two stages of the application process and, if applicable, have the signing of their documents witnessed. Scanned copies of ALL documents should be uploaded to DocBox with your supporting documents, and originals returned to us via post.
- Before the application can be assessed Customers should complete our Certified copies identification form (PDF), which details requirements and acceptable witnesses.
- After loan contracts are issued
Customers will need to provide photo identification while following our Overseas Document Witnessing and Verification of Identity (VOI) requirements (PDF). These are determined by the state or territory of the property to be taken and can be found below:
- Western Australian property – Australian Embassy/High Commission/Consulate Identity and Witnessing Certificate (PDF) ONLY
- Queensland property – A Queensland Titles Registry Identity/Witnessing Certification (PDF), witnessed by a notary public, competent officer, or Australian or New Zealand Lawyer
- All other states and territories – Australian Embassy/High Commission/Consulate Identity and Witnessing Certificate (PDF); OR Identity/Witnessing Certification (PDF); witnessed by a notary public, competent officer, Australian or New Zealand lawyer.
Two forms of identification are needed from the following (one of them MUST be a passport):
- Australian passport (current or expired less than two years) or foreign passport (current);
- PLUS Australian driver’s licence or government issued photographic identity document
PLUS change of name or marriage certificate, if necessary.
If your customer can’t verify their identity digitally, they’ll need to complete the Supplementary ID process to meet Bankwest’s AML/CTF requirements.
How to verify identity
Choose one of the following options:
Option 1: Face-to-face with a Bankwest-accredited broker
- Meet your customer in person.
- Complete the Verification of Identity form.
- Your customer must provide:
- The same ID used in the Digital ID Check plus a government-issued non-photo ID, or
- An alternative accepted government-issued photo ID.
Accepted government-issued ID documents:
Photo ID
- Australian passport (not expired more than 2 years)
- Current driver’s licence (Australian or foreign)
- Current state or territory proof of age card
- Current foreign passport
- NSW Birth Card / NSW Photo Card / WA Photo Card.
Non-photo ID
- Birth certificate (Australian or foreign)
- Citizenship certificate (Australian or foreign)
- Centrelink Pension or Health Care Card.
Note: Any foreign government-issued documents in a language other than English must be accompanied by a NAATI translation.
Option 2: Visit a participating Australia Post outlet
- Ask your customer to bring the Online Application Identity Verification form
- They must provide two government-issued IDs (as detailed in the form) in the same name as the application.
To find the nearest post office, call 13 13 18 or visit http://auspost.com.au/locate.
Common questions.
To ensure a smooth digital ID check process, let your customer know:
- They’ll receive an email from us with an access key and instructions on how to proceed
- They’ll need their physical ID documents handy (photocopies and digital IDs won't be accepted)
- Their ID documents should show their full legal name and this should be the same as the name that appears on their home loan application.
Name discrepancies reference guide.
|Scenario
|Example
|Solution
|The middle name on the ID document is an initial only
|John A Smith
|Use the full middle name
|There is no middle name or initial on the ID document
|John Smith
|Leave middle name field blank
|The customer’s name on the ID document contains an apostrophe
|John O’Malley
|Ensure apostrophe is entered
|The customer’s name on the ID document contains a hyphen
|John Andrew Thomas-Smith
|John Andrew Thomas-Smith
|The customer’s name does not match across different ID documents
|
John Andrew Smith
John Andrew Citizen
|These customers can’t verify their identity digitally*
* Customers who have changed their names need to complete the Verification of Identity form (PDF) and present a Change of Name or marriage certificate to their broker in person.