Identify your customer.

Customers who are unable to verify their identity digitally can meet with their broker in person or via a video conference.

The Verification of Identity form (PDF) can be generated from ApplyOnline on the Electronic Lodgement Pack at the end of the application process. The VOI form provides you and your customer guidance on acceptable forms of identification and supporting documents.

Note: There may be instances where your customer has recently changed their name and/or has a different name on their identification document from their application and contract of sale. In this instance, please upload a Change of Name document or Marriage Certificate along with a signed and completed VOI form using DocBox, or include an explanation in the additional comments as to why the customer's name appears differently on their identification document.

Once the application is submitted in ApplyOnline, your case manager will review the documents submitted and complete a manual review, if required.