Skip to main contentGo to search

Broker Portal.

From application to settlement, and your customers first loan to their next.
Portal log in
Get accredited

Designed to help you get more done with less effort .

Simple document upload.

Upload and securely share customer documents without delay with DocBox.

Learn more about DocBox

Quick rates.

Use our pricing tool to give your client the info they need, when they need it.

Real-time pricing request

Digital ID.

Identify your customer digitally and get oversight on your ID dashboard.

A home for your customers’ loans.

Applications

Keep track of your customers' loan applications, helping you to keep them updated on progress.

See active applications

Loans

Monitor existing loans, applications and customers' information to enhance management and boost retention.

See existing loans

Product and policy

Find the latest product and policy information in one handy location.

Search policies and procedures

Policies and serviceability to stand by.

  1. Better valuation accuracy

    Get the right upfront valuation with our uncomplicated valuation tool.

    Valuations

  2. Simplified self-employed policy

    Simpler and faster to process, making it easier to take care of your self-employed customers.

    Self-employed policy

  3. Improved serviceability changes

    If your customer is looking to invest, our improved serviceability changes could boost their borrowing power.

    Serviceability policy

Fast, safe and secure with DocBox.

The simple way to share documents with us. 

  1. Go to 'Applications'
  2. Select the relevant application
  3. Upload your supporting documents.
Learn more about DocBox

Become a brilliant Bankwest broker.

Broker accreditation form (PDF)