Fast, safe and secure with DocBox.

Accessing DocBox.
Get started by logging into the Broker Portal.
1. Go to ‘Applications’
Open your client's application.
2. Choose ‘Submit documents’
3. Select ‘Choose files’ and upload documents
Or drag and drop your documents.
4. Submit your documents
Our validations’ team will be in touch soon.
A few documents we need.
To proceed with your application, we’ll need the following documents.
Identification
Such as a passport or driver’s licence.
Financial information
Proof of income, expenses, assets and liabilities.
Employment details
The most recent pay slip, tax return or notice of assessment.
Missed something?
Download our checklist to make sure you’ve submitted everything we need.
Getting your deal through, first time.
There’s a higher chance we’ll put your deal straight through if you:
- Send us the Bankwest Privacy Collection Notice form (PDF) and correct identification documents with every deal.
- Provide the Fixed Rate Cap Election (PDF) for fixed rate applications.
Tip for getting to the top of the queue with DocBox.
Quick and easy ways to get your application prioritised.