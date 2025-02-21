Skip to main contentGo to search

Fast, safe and secure with DocBox.

More secure than emails, DocBox provides a simple secure alternative for sharing supporting documents.
Instructions on Docbox

Accessing DocBox.

Get started by logging into the Broker Portal. 

1. Go to ‘Applications

Open your client's application.​

2. Choose ‘Submit documents

3. Select ‘Choose files’ and upload documents

 Or drag and drop your documents.​

4. Submit your documents

Our validations’ team will be in touch soon.

A few documents we need.

To proceed with your application, we’ll need the following documents.

Identification

Such as a passport or driver’s licence.

Financial information

Proof of income, expenses, assets and liabilities.​

Employment details

The most recent pay slip, tax return or notice of assessment.

Missed something?

Download our checklist to make sure you’ve submitted everything we need.

Getting your deal through, first time.

There’s a higher chance we’ll put your deal straight through if you:

Tip for getting to the top of the queue with DocBox.

Quick and easy ways to get your application prioritised.

DocBox top tips (PDF)

Handy resources.