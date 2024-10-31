Travel guides.
Prepare for your next adventure with tips and guides to help manage your money when you’re overseas.
Tell us you’re leaving
In the app or online banking lodge your travel plans before you go.
Watch out for fees
Be aware if you use an overseas ATM, the operator may charge conversion or other fees.
Register for SMS code
Register for SMS code to make payments without contacting us. You’ll need access to your Australian number.
Schedule payments
Avoid late fees by setting up scheduled transfers in the app or online banking.
Help for when you’re overseas.
Travel checklist.
Planning an overseas trip? Organise your finances before you go.
How to send and receive international transfers.
Need to send or receive money from overseas? Learn more about the different rates and fees.
How to use your card overseas.
Everything you need to know about using your cards overseas.
Complimentary Credit Card travel insurance.
If you have an eligible credit card, learn about your travel insurance inclusions and how to make a claim.
Countries you can’t access online banking from.
There are some countries and regions where online banking may be unavailable.
Card benefits and security.
The same exchange rate we get from Mastercard.
Use a Platinum Debit Mastercard and you’ll get the same exchange rate we get from Mastercard.
Security taken seriously.
Whether you’re at home or away, discover more about how to help keep your money safe.