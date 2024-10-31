Skip to main contentGo to search

Travel guides.

Prepare for your next adventure with tips and guides to help manage your money when you’re overseas.

  1. Tell us you’re leaving

    In the app or online banking lodge your travel plans before you go.

  2. Watch out for fees

    Be aware if you use an overseas ATM, the operator may charge conversion or other fees.

  3. Register for SMS code

    Register for SMS code to make payments without contacting us. You’ll need access to your Australian number.

  4. Schedule payments

    Avoid late fees by setting up scheduled transfers in the app or online banking.

Help for when you’re overseas.

Travel checklist.

4 min read

Planning an overseas trip? Organise your finances before you go.

View guide

How to send and receive international transfers.

3 min read

Need to send or receive money from overseas? Learn more about the different rates and fees.

View guide

How to use your card overseas.

2 min read

Everything you need to know about using your cards overseas.

View guide

Complimentary Credit Card travel insurance.

5 min read

If you have an eligible credit card, learn about your travel insurance inclusions and how to make a claim.

View guide

Countries you can’t access online banking from.

1 min read

There are some countries and regions where online banking may be unavailable.

View guide

Card benefits and security.

The same exchange rate we get from Mastercard.

Use a Platinum Debit Mastercard and you’ll get the same exchange rate we get from Mastercard.

Security taken seriously.

Whether you’re at home or away, discover more about how to help keep your money safe.

Learn more

Things to consider.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. 