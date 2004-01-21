International money transfers (IMT) and payments.

A Bank Code is a series of numbers used to identify banks from around the world. It can be between 3 and 23 digits depending on the country of the bank and the type of code. It may also be called:

BSB – e.g. Australia and New Zealand (6 digits)

Clearing Code or Branch Code – e.g. Hong Kong (6 digits)

Routing number – e.g. Canada (9 digits)

BSC (Bank Sort Code) – e.g. United Kingdom (6 digits)

Fedwire/ABA – e.g. United States of America (9 digits)

NCC (National Clearing Code).