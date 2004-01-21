International money transfers (IMT) and payments.
Read time 3 min
To receive money from overseas, use the Bankwest SWIFT code BKWAAU6P and your 13 digit BSB and account number.
On This Page
Sending money overseas
Changes to international money transfers
You can use a third-party provider to send money overseas and complete an international money transfer.
Receiving overseas money
It’s free to receive international transfers into your Bankwest transaction account.
Your sender will need:
- The Bankwest SWIFT code: BKWAAU6P
- Your 13 digit BSB and account number – with no spaces or dashes.
- Your address – this can’t be a PO Box for security reasons.
Fees and charges
We will absorb fees imposed by other financial institutions involved in foreign currency transfers (excluding AUD). The beneficiary’s financial institution may charge fees directly to their account.
|Description
|Fee
|Receiving funds into a personal account
|$0
Common questions
A Bank Code is a series of numbers used to identify banks from around the world. It can be between 3 and 23 digits depending on the country of the bank and the type of code. It may also be called:
- BSB – e.g. Australia and New Zealand (6 digits)
- Clearing Code or Branch Code – e.g. Hong Kong (6 digits)
- Routing number – e.g. Canada (9 digits)
- BSC (Bank Sort Code) – e.g. United Kingdom (6 digits)
- Fedwire/ABA – e.g. United States of America (9 digits)
- NCC (National Clearing Code).
A SWIFT code, also known as a Bank Identifier Code (BIC), is used by the SWIFT payment process to identify an individual bank. The SWIFT/BIC code can be either 8 or 11 characters long. Your recipient should be able to tell you the code to use, or you can check the SWIFT website.
Yes, you can still request a trace, search or recall on a processed IMT.