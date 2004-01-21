Foreign exchange rates.
These rates are indicative and subject to change without notice.
N/A = Not Available
O/A = On Application
Important information
- The exchange rates provided are a guide for foreign exchange transactions. They are based on receiving overseas money up to AUD $250,000.
- Rates are updated on business days. Bankwest does not guarantee the accuracy of the rates or any calculations and is not liable for any omissions, errors or inaccuracies.
- Certain transactions are subject to a commission charge and/or stamp duty.
- You should confirm the latest foreign exchange rates with Bankwest prior to making any decisions about a particular transaction. Rates for documentary negotiations, currency transactions in excess of AUD $250,000 (to receive money from overseas) and forward rates not listed, and hedge market quotations are available on request from the Bank.
- If you would like to know the foreign exchange rate of an international transfer you received, please contact us.