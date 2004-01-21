Save on credit card fees while you travel.

Foreign transaction fees.

Foreign transactions are all transactions made in a foreign currency or outside of Australia. This includes online transactions made from Australia where the merchant or bank processing the transaction is located overseas.

It’s common to be charged a fee for foreign transactions, and these can add up quickly when you’re spending money abroad. Check the foreign transaction fee on the credit card you’re planning to use.

You won’t be charged foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees if you’re a Platinum or World customer, but other fees and charges might apply including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.