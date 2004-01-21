How to log in and manage your password
Read time 1 min
Get help logging in to the Broker Portal and managing your password.
On this page
Resetting or changing your password
If you have forgotten your password or need to reset your password select 'Reset password' on the Broker Portal login page and follow the prompts.
Logging into the Broker Portal
- Go to the Broker Portal login page
- Enter your user ID and password
- Select ‘Log in'
- Complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) when prompted.
Having trouble verifying your identity? See Troubleshooting MFA.
Accessing a locked Broker Portal account
If you see 'Access denied' after too many unsuccessful login attempts, wait 30 minutes before trying again.
When you try again:
- Enter your password manually instead of using a password saved in your browser
- Check your user ID and password are correct
- If you’ve forgotten your password, reset your password.
If you still can’t access the Broker Portal, message us in Broker Chat.
Fixing Broker Portal login issues
- Navigate to the Broker Portal login page from our website instead of using a saved link
- Check your device is set to update its date, time and time zone automatically
- Try a private or incognito window or a different browser
- Check whether a browser extension is preventing the Broker Portal from opening.
Still won’t open?
You can clear your browser’s cache and cookies. This may remove saved website data and passwords, so try the other steps first.
If you still can’t access the Broker Portal, message us in Broker Chat.