How to use multi-factor authentication (MFA)
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Managing your verification methods
When logging in to the Broker Portal, you'll need to verify your identity using your registered email address or mobile number. You can also add or remove a passkey or authenticator app from the 'Manage verification' tab when you're logged in.
Changing your device
If you keep the same mobile number, you won't need to reset MFA when changing devices. To update how you verify your identity, manage your verification methods in the Broker Portal.
Troubleshooting MFA issues
If you’re having trouble with MFA message us in Broker Chat.
Using another verification method
If you don’t have access to one of your verification methods, you can choose another available verification method and follow the prompts to verify your identity.
Help with verification methods
You can message us in Broker Chat if you can’t complete verification or update your verification methods. Our team can help you regain access and keep your account secure.