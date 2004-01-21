How to set up and manage support users
Read time 2 min
Add and activate support users and manage their access to the Broker Portal.
Adding and activating a support user
Add a support user
- Log in to the Broker Portal
- Under ‘Resources' go to 'Tools' then 'Support users'
- Select ‘Add support user'
- Enter the support user’s details, read and accept the terms and conditions
- Submit the form.
We’ll email the support user an activation link. They have 5 days to read and accept the terms and conditions and set a password if they don’t already have one.
Activate your account as a support user
- Go to your activation email and open the link
- Read and accept the terms and conditions
- If you’re a new user, set a password and enter your mobile number
- Confirm your level of access
- Log in with your Support User ID and password.
If you are an existing user, you won't need to set a new password. You can use your existing password to log in.
Managing support user access
Go to the Manage support users page to make a support user the primary contact or to delete a support user.
You'll need to be logged in to the Broker Portal to access this page.
Make a support user the primary contact
Go to the Manage support users page.
- Select the three dots on the user you wish to nominate
- Select 'Default primary contact'
- Save changes.
Update support user details
Support users can update their own details on the Manage support users page.
- Select username
- Select ‘Profile'
- Select ‘Edit'
- Save changes.
Delete a support user
Go to the Manage support users page.
- Select username
- Select ‘Profile'
- Select ‘Edit'
- Select ‘Delete'
- Save changes.