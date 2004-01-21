Skip to main contentGo to search

How to set up and manage support users

Read time 2 min
Add and activate support users and manage their access to the Broker Portal.

Adding and activating a support user

Add a support user

  1. Log in to the Broker Portal
  2. Under ‘Resources' go to 'Tools' then 'Support users'
  3. Select ‘Add support user'
  4. Enter the support user’s details, read and accept the terms and conditions
  5. Submit the form.

We’ll email the support user an activation link. They have 5 days to read and accept the terms and conditions and set a password if they don’t already have one.

Activate your account as a support user

  1. Go to your activation email and open the link
  2. Read and accept the terms and conditions
  3. If you’re a new user, set a password and enter your mobile number
  4. Confirm your level of access
  5. Log in with your Support User ID and password.

If you are an existing user, you won't need to set a new password. You can use your existing password to log in.

Managing support user access

Go to the Manage support users page to make a support user the primary contact or to delete a support user.

You'll need to be logged in to the Broker Portal to access this page.

Make a support user the primary contact

Go to the Manage support users page.

  1. Select the three dots on the user you wish to nominate
  2. Select 'Default primary contact'
  3. Save changes.

Update support user details

Support users can update their own details on the Manage support users page.

  1. Select username
  2. Select ‘Profile'
  3. Select ‘Edit'
  4. Save changes.

Delete a support user

Go to the Manage support users page.

  1. Select username
  2. Select ‘Profile'
  3. Select ‘Edit'
  4. Select ‘Delete'
  5. Save changes.