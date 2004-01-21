Explore your term deposit options
Whether you’re ready to open a term deposit or just exploring your options, our specialists can help with rates, terms and any questions you have. Leave your details and we’ll give you a call to talk through what could work for you.
For account specific, urgent or confidential issues please contact us via the Bankwest App, call us on 13 17 19 or +61 8 9449 2840 from overseas (international charges apply).
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