Get a Little Win just for opening the app

Bankwest ‘Little Wins’ Competition

‘Bankwest ‘Little Wins’ Competition’ (Promotion) is conducted by Bankwest (Promoter) and runs from 12:01am (AWST) on 1 November 2026 to 6:00pm (AWST) on 30 June 2027 (Promotion Period) (see full terms and conditions). Open to individuals who reside in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD, are 18 years or over and are not employees of the Promoter, involved in the Promotion or management of the Promoter or any other benefitting organisation. Automatic entry through holding an open Bankwest Easy Transaction Account, logging in at least once into the Bankwest App during each entry period and being opted in to receive marketing communications from the Promoter during the Promotion Period. The first 2,370 eligible entries randomly drawn will win either $1,000, $500, $100 or $20 deposited into their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account. Total prize value: $110,000. Random electronic prize draws conducted at the offices of Trade Promotions and Lotteries Pty Ltd (ACN 601 297 330), Level 13, 477 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. One entry per monthly prize draw. Monthly prize draws conducted at 11:00am (AWST) on 3 December 2026, 5 January 2027, 3 February 2027, 3 March 2027, 5 April 2027, 4 May 2027, 3 June 2027 and 5 July 2027. Entry period for each draw is from the first and last date of the previous month. Winners notified in the Bankwest App within 30 days of the relevant draw. Each winner’s first initial, last name and postcode will be published at www.bankwest.com.au/media within 30 days of the relevant draw date. Prizes distributed to each winner’s Bankwest Easy Transaction Account within 30 days of the relevant draw date. Prizes which cannot be delivered to a winner (e.g. if their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account is closed) will be forfeited. Winners should consider seeking advice from the Australian Tax Office or their own taxation adviser or independent financial adviser if they are unsure of the tax implications that may arise from their prize. Entrants should review the applicable terms and conditions for their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account as they will apply to the prizes. Permits: NSW Authority No. TP/05238 (NTP/18459).​