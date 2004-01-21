Get a Little Win just for opening the app
A $20 boost for your coffee order? Nice. $1,000 towards that 80s arcade machine you’ve been eyeing? Even better. You could win instant cash prizes for having an Easy Transaction Account and using the Bankwest App. From $20 to $1,000, your next Little Win could go a long way.
- Download the appIf you don’t already have it, download our award-winning app.
- Log inYou’ll automatically go in the draw if you have an Easy Transaction Account and log in at least once during the competition period.
- Find out if you’ve wonOver 2,300 prizes to be won by 30 June 2027. Winners are drawn at the end of each month.
Audio: Arcade and rattling sounds. Dial spinning.
Voiceover: With Bankwest Little Wins you could win cash prizes just by opening the app.
Visual: Toys inside clear prize capsules moving. A prize-themed splash screen lights up. A toy alien on a spaceship emerges from a capsule.
Voiceover: For things like an 8-bit invasion.
On-screen text: +$1,000. Towards an arcade machine.
On-screen text: Just Enough Bank. Bankwest.
What is Little Wins?
How it works
Little Wins is open to customers in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD aged 18 or over who have an Easy Transaction Account.
Log in to the Bankwest App to automatically enter the monthly draw for a chance to win a cash deposit. You’ll receive one entry for each month you log in during the competition period.
Don’t have an account? Find out more about our Easy Transaction Account.
What are the prizes?
Win anywhere from $20 to $1,000. What you spend it on is entirely up to you. If you win, we’ll deposit the cash into your Easy Transaction Account.
Why you’ll love our Bankwest App
Virtual cards
Create a single-use or multi-use virtual card to shop without using your regular card details.***
Subscriptions manager
View your subscriptions, all in one place.
Tap and pay straight away
Add your card to your digital wallet, then spend instantly with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.
Fast-acting security
We’ll send notifications to check it’s you and if there’s unusual activity on your account, to help keep your banking secure.
Things to consider
Bankwest ‘Little Wins’ Competition
‘Bankwest ‘Little Wins’ Competition’ (Promotion) is conducted by Bankwest (Promoter) and runs from 12:01am (AWST) on 1 November 2026 to 6:00pm (AWST) on 30 June 2027 (Promotion Period) (see full terms and conditions). Open to individuals who reside in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD, are 18 years or over and are not employees of the Promoter, involved in the Promotion or management of the Promoter or any other benefitting organisation. Automatic entry through holding an open Bankwest Easy Transaction Account, logging in at least once into the Bankwest App during each entry period and being opted in to receive marketing communications from the Promoter during the Promotion Period. The first 2,370 eligible entries randomly drawn will win either $1,000, $500, $100 or $20 deposited into their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account. Total prize value: $110,000. Random electronic prize draws conducted at the offices of Trade Promotions and Lotteries Pty Ltd (ACN 601 297 330), Level 13, 477 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000. One entry per monthly prize draw. Monthly prize draws conducted at 11:00am (AWST) on 3 December 2026, 5 January 2027, 3 February 2027, 3 March 2027, 5 April 2027, 4 May 2027, 3 June 2027 and 5 July 2027. Entry period for each draw is from the first and last date of the previous month. Winners notified in the Bankwest App within 30 days of the relevant draw. Each winner’s first initial, last name and postcode will be published at www.bankwest.com.au/media within 30 days of the relevant draw date. Prizes distributed to each winner’s Bankwest Easy Transaction Account within 30 days of the relevant draw date. Prizes which cannot be delivered to a winner (e.g. if their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account is closed) will be forfeited. Winners should consider seeking advice from the Australian Tax Office or their own taxation adviser or independent financial adviser if they are unsure of the tax implications that may arise from their prize. Entrants should review the applicable terms and conditions for their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account as they will apply to the prizes. Permits: NSW Authority No. TP/05238 (NTP/18459).
*** Virtual cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product.