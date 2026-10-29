WA shoppers gear up as sporting and hobby spend outpaces market with Gen Z leading the way

Comments attributable to Executive Manager, Product, Pricing & Analytics, Tamara Sweeny

“Sporting and toy store spending outperformed the broader market in September, with more customers shopping in the category and total spend growing both month-on-month and year-on-year.”

“The annual result was led by Gen Z and Millennials, with both generations recording strong growth in customer numbers as well as total category spend.”

“The results suggest West Australians continued to prioritise sport, outdoor recreation, hobbies and games, even as overall annual spending conditions remained softer.”