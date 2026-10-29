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WA shoppers gear up as sporting and hobby spend outpaces market with Gen Z leading the way

Published 29 October 2026

West Australians increased spending on sporting and hobbies in September with Bankwest Spend Trends data showing the category outperformed broader spending conditions during the month.

  • Sporting and toy store total spend volume increased 4.2% month-on-month, almost double the 2.2% overall total spend volume across all categories month-on-month.
  • Year-on-year the total sporting and toy category spend volume rose 5.4%, compared with a 2.9% decline in total spend across all categories year-on-year.
  • The number of customers transacting in the category also grew, by 3.2% month-on-month and 4.9% year-on-year, outperforming overall movements across all categories of 0.3% and -4.4% respectively.
  • Gen Z recorded the strongest annual sporting and toy total spend growth, up 11.2% followed by Millennials at 9.1%.
  • Generally, Gen Z recorded only a 2.2% increase in total spend compared with September last year, with total spend for Millennials down 2.4%.

The sporting and toy store category includes sporting, outdoor and camping stores, bicycle retailers, hobby and games stores, toy and gift retailers, skate shops and related recreation-focused specialty merchants.

Generational snapshot sporting and toy category – September (year-on-year)

  • Gen Z led the category’s annual growth, with total spend up 11.2%, customer numbers up 7.3% and average transaction spend rising 3.6%, pointing to some potential inflationary pressure on the cost of hobbies and recreation.
  • Millennials followed Gen Z, with total spend up 9.1%, customer numbers up 7.1% and average transaction spend up 1.8%.
  • Gen X was the only generation to record a year-on-year decline in category total spend, down 1.1%, as a 2.3% rise in customer numbers was offset by a 3.3% decline in average transaction spend.

Comments attributable to Executive Manager, Product, Pricing & Analytics, Tamara Sweeny

“Sporting and toy store spending outperformed the broader market in September, with more customers shopping in the category and total spend growing both month-on-month and year-on-year.”

“The annual result was led by Gen Z and Millennials, with both generations recording strong growth in customer numbers as well as total category spend.”

“The results suggest West Australians continued to prioritise sport, outdoor recreation, hobbies and games, even as overall annual spending conditions remained softer.”

Data summary

Sporting and toy stores compared with overall baseline

Measure Customer
Count
 Total
Spend
 Average
Spend
Sporting/Toy MoM Aug-Sep 26 +3.2% +4.2% +1.0%
Overall/baseline MoM change Aug-Sep 26 +0.3% +2.2% +1.9%
Sporting/Toy YoY Sep 25-Sep 26 +4.9% +5.4% +0.5%
Overall/baseline YoY change Sep 25-Sep 26 -4.4% -2.9% +1.5%

Generational spending on sporting and toy: September 2025 to September 2026

Generation Customer
Count YoY
 Total
Spend YoY
 Average
Spend YoY
Baby Boomers -1.4% +1.2% +2.6%
Gen X +2.3% -1.1% -3.3%
Millennials +7.1% +9.1% +1.8%
Gen Z +7.3% +11.2% +3.6%

Overall generational baseline: September 2025 to September 2026

Generation Customer
Count YoY
 Total
Spend YoY
 Average
Spend YoY
Baby Boomers -8.1% -7.5% +2.3%
Gen X -4.4% -3.1% +2.8%
Millennials -4.4% -2.4% +3.6%
Gen Z -1.5% +2.2% +4.9%

Overall transaction change

Month-on-Month (Aug 26 v Sep 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

0.3%

Total Spend Change

2.2%

Average Spend Change

1.9%

Year-on-Year (Sep 25 v Sep 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

-4.4%

Total Spend Change

-2.9%

Average Spend Change

1.5%

Where Western Australians are spending

Month-on-Month

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Travel Agencies

7.0%

Hardware

5.1%

Auto Rental

4.3%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Recreation

-3.4%

Mail Order

-2.5%

Vehicles

-1.8%

Year-on-Year

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Electric Appliance

7.1%

Sporting/Toy Stores

4.9%

Education

3.3%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Interior Furnishings

-24.9%

Repair Shops

-14.4%

Hotels/Motels

-11.4%

Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend

Recreation

23.5%

Repair Shops

19.1%

Other Services

10.7%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend

Education

-17.7%

Miscellaneous Stores

-4.0%

Utilities

-2.7%

Biggest Growth in Value

Recreation

27.9%

Repair Shops

18.7%

Other Services

9.0%

Smallest Growth in Value

Education

-16.8%

Miscellaneous Stores

-2.9%

Food Stores/Warehouses

-2.8%

Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend

Recreation

16.0%

Repair Shops

14.8%

Petrol Stations

9.0%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend

Interior Furnishings

-21.0%

Department Stores

-12.3%

Other Transport

-11.2%

Biggest Growth in Value

Repair Shops

34.2%

Recreation

19.1%

Gas Stations

16.0%

Smallest Growth in Value

Other Transport

-6.7%

Education

-5.2%

Miscellaneous Stores

-4.8%

Where the generations are spending

Year-on-Year growth

Generation Unique
Customers
 Total
Spend
 Average
Value
Baby Boomers -8.1% -7.5% 2.3%
Gen X -4.4% -3.1% 2.8%
Millennials -4.4% -2.4% 3.6%
Gen Z -1.5% 2.2% 4.9%

Highest growth by generation Year-on-Year

Generation Unique
Customers
 Total
Spend
 Average
Value
Baby Boomers Discount Stores
1.8%
 Repair Shops
36.5%
 Repair Shops
65.1%
Gen X Electric Appliance
6.0%
 Repair Shops
29.0%
 Repair Shops
49.5%
Millennials Education
11.6%
 Recreation
13.6%
 Recreation
16.4%
Gen Z Auto Rental
17.0%
 Recreation
20.2%
 Recreation
23.3%

Lowest growth by generation Year-on-Year

Generation Unique
Customers
 Total
Spend
 Average
Value
Baby Boomers Interior Furnishings
-32.5%
 Education
-26.8%
 Education
-26.2%
Gen X Interior Furnishings
-26.5%
 Interior Furnishings
-23.7%
 Other Transport
-7.0%
Millennials Interior Furnishings
-22.5%
 Interior Furnishings
-19.2%
 Other Transport
-7.2%
Gen Z Interior Furnishings
-13.7%
 Miscellaneous Stores
-14.8%
 Miscellaneous Stores
-9.8%

Sector examples

Sector

Examples
Airlines Self-explanatory
Auto Rental Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
Clothing Stores Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand Department Store retailers
Department Stores Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
Discount Stores Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
Electrical Appliance Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games, digital and AI subscriptions including AI generative chatbots
Food Stores/Warehouses Includes Grocery Stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
Hardware Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
Hotels/Motels Self-explanatory
Other Retail Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
Other Services Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
Other Transport Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
Pharmacies Self-explanatory
Professional Services All types of insurance, waste disposal services
Recreation Stadiums and venues, ticketing, cinema and leisure activities
Repair Shops Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
Restaurants/Bars Self-explanatory
Service Stations Self-explanatory
Sporting/Toy Stores Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
Travel Agencies Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
Utilities Typical utility services, streaming services
Vehicles Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing

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