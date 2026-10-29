WA shoppers gear up as sporting and hobby spend outpaces market with Gen Z leading the way
West Australians increased spending on sporting and hobbies in September with Bankwest Spend Trends data showing the category outperformed broader spending conditions during the month.
- Sporting and toy store total spend volume increased 4.2% month-on-month, almost double the 2.2% overall total spend volume across all categories month-on-month.
- Year-on-year the total sporting and toy category spend volume rose 5.4%, compared with a 2.9% decline in total spend across all categories year-on-year.
- The number of customers transacting in the category also grew, by 3.2% month-on-month and 4.9% year-on-year, outperforming overall movements across all categories of 0.3% and -4.4% respectively.
- Gen Z recorded the strongest annual sporting and toy total spend growth, up 11.2% followed by Millennials at 9.1%.
- Generally, Gen Z recorded only a 2.2% increase in total spend compared with September last year, with total spend for Millennials down 2.4%.
The sporting and toy store category includes sporting, outdoor and camping stores, bicycle retailers, hobby and games stores, toy and gift retailers, skate shops and related recreation-focused specialty merchants.
Generational snapshot sporting and toy category – September (year-on-year)
- Gen Z led the category’s annual growth, with total spend up 11.2%, customer numbers up 7.3% and average transaction spend rising 3.6%, pointing to some potential inflationary pressure on the cost of hobbies and recreation.
- Millennials followed Gen Z, with total spend up 9.1%, customer numbers up 7.1% and average transaction spend up 1.8%.
- Gen X was the only generation to record a year-on-year decline in category total spend, down 1.1%, as a 2.3% rise in customer numbers was offset by a 3.3% decline in average transaction spend.
Comments attributable to Executive Manager, Product, Pricing & Analytics, Tamara Sweeny
“Sporting and toy store spending outperformed the broader market in September, with more customers shopping in the category and total spend growing both month-on-month and year-on-year.”
“The annual result was led by Gen Z and Millennials, with both generations recording strong growth in customer numbers as well as total category spend.”
“The results suggest West Australians continued to prioritise sport, outdoor recreation, hobbies and games, even as overall annual spending conditions remained softer.”
Data summary
Sporting and toy stores compared with overall baseline
|Measure
|Customer
Count
|Total
Spend
|Average
Spend
|Sporting/Toy MoM Aug-Sep 26
|+3.2%
|+4.2%
|+1.0%
|Overall/baseline MoM change Aug-Sep 26
|+0.3%
|+2.2%
|+1.9%
|Sporting/Toy YoY Sep 25-Sep 26
|+4.9%
|+5.4%
|+0.5%
|Overall/baseline YoY change Sep 25-Sep 26
|-4.4%
|-2.9%
|+1.5%
Generational spending on sporting and toy: September 2025 to September 2026
|Generation
|Customer
Count YoY
|Total
Spend YoY
|Average
Spend YoY
|Baby Boomers
|-1.4%
|+1.2%
|+2.6%
|Gen X
|+2.3%
|-1.1%
|-3.3%
|Millennials
|+7.1%
|+9.1%
|+1.8%
|Gen Z
|+7.3%
|+11.2%
|+3.6%
Overall generational baseline: September 2025 to September 2026
|Generation
|Customer
Count YoY
|Total
Spend YoY
|Average
Spend YoY
|Baby Boomers
|-8.1%
|-7.5%
|+2.3%
|Gen X
|-4.4%
|-3.1%
|+2.8%
|Millennials
|-4.4%
|-2.4%
|+3.6%
|Gen Z
|-1.5%
|+2.2%
|+4.9%
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Aug 26 v Sep 26)
0.3%
Total Spend Change
2.2%
Average Spend Change
1.9%
Year-on-Year (Sep 25 v Sep 26)
Number of Customers Transacting
-4.4%
Total Spend Change
-2.9%
Average Spend Change
1.5%
Where Western Australians are spending
Month-on-Month
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
7.0%
Hardware
5.1%
Auto Rental
4.3%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Recreation
-3.4%
Mail Order
-2.5%
Vehicles
-1.8%
Year-on-Year
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Electric Appliance
7.1%
Sporting/Toy Stores
4.9%
Education
3.3%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Interior Furnishings
-24.9%
Repair Shops
-14.4%
Hotels/Motels
-11.4%
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend
Recreation
23.5%
Repair Shops
19.1%
Other Services
10.7%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend
Education
-17.7%
Miscellaneous Stores
-4.0%
Utilities
-2.7%
Biggest Growth in Value
Recreation
27.9%
Repair Shops
18.7%
Other Services
9.0%
Smallest Growth in Value
Education
-16.8%
Miscellaneous Stores
-2.9%
Food Stores/Warehouses
-2.8%
Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend
Recreation
16.0%
Repair Shops
14.8%
Petrol Stations
9.0%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend
Interior Furnishings
-21.0%
Department Stores
-12.3%
Other Transport
-11.2%
Biggest Growth in Value
Repair Shops
34.2%
Recreation
19.1%
Gas Stations
16.0%
Smallest Growth in Value
Other Transport
-6.7%
Education
-5.2%
Miscellaneous Stores
-4.8%
Where the generations are spending
Year-on-Year growth
|Generation
|Unique
Customers
|Total
Spend
|Average
Value
|Baby Boomers
|-8.1%
|-7.5%
|2.3%
|Gen X
|-4.4%
|-3.1%
|2.8%
|Millennials
|-4.4%
|-2.4%
|3.6%
|Gen Z
|-1.5%
|2.2%
|4.9%
Highest growth by generation Year-on-Year
|Generation
|Unique
Customers
|Total
Spend
|Average
Value
|Baby Boomers
|Discount Stores
1.8%
|Repair Shops
36.5%
|Repair Shops
65.1%
|Gen X
|Electric Appliance
6.0%
|Repair Shops
29.0%
|Repair Shops
49.5%
|Millennials
|Education
11.6%
|Recreation
13.6%
|Recreation
16.4%
|Gen Z
|Auto Rental
17.0%
|Recreation
20.2%
|Recreation
23.3%
Lowest growth by generation Year-on-Year
|Generation
|Unique
Customers
|Total
Spend
|Average
Value
|Baby Boomers
|Interior Furnishings
-32.5%
|Education
-26.8%
|Education
-26.2%
|Gen X
|Interior Furnishings
-26.5%
|Interior Furnishings
-23.7%
|Other Transport
-7.0%
|Millennials
|Interior Furnishings
-22.5%
|Interior Furnishings
-19.2%
|Other Transport
-7.2%
|Gen Z
|Interior Furnishings
-13.7%
|Miscellaneous Stores
-14.8%
|Miscellaneous Stores
-9.8%
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand Department Store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games, digital and AI subscriptions including AI generative chatbots
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes Grocery Stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Recreation
|Stadiums and venues, ticketing, cinema and leisure activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
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