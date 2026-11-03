Australian subscription spending: 45% consider at least one subscription essential

Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Customer Rachel Aikin

“Subscriptions might be becoming household essentials, but that doesn’t mean they should get a free pass into the budget every month. It’s amazing how quickly those little payments can add up, particularly the ones you’ve almost forgotten are there.

“I love that our customers are getting a bit more deliberate about what they’re paying for, whether that’s cancelling something they’re not using, reviewing their subscriptions or choosing a cheaper, ad-supported option.

“Sometimes a little digital housekeeping can make a surprisingly big difference. Subscriptions Manager in the Bankwest App helps give customers a simple way to see their recurring payments in one place, so it’s easier to know what’s going out and decide what’s still worth paying for.

“Managing your money shouldn’t feel like another subscription you forgot you signed up for. Our customers want the everyday stuff to be simpler. They want useful digital tools that help them feel confident and in control of their spending and saving, without turning money management into another job on the to-do list.

“That’s really what our ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank is about: using digital tools to make managing your money feel simpler, more useful and more in your control.”