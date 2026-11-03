Australian subscription spending: 45% consider at least one subscription essential
Bankwest Spend Lens research shows subscriptions are becoming household staples, even as Australians switch between services to get value from recurring payments. Bankwest App usage also points to strong interest in tools that help customers review and manage subscriptions.
At a glance: 45% of survey respondents consider at least one subscription essential, rising to 55% in households with children. Gen Z leading the way with active subscription management. Since February, customers have visited Bankwest Subscriptions Manager more than 215,000 times and clicked “cancel subscription” more than 34,000 times.
|Money management insight
|Spend Lens survey finding
|Australians who consider at least one subscription essential
|45%
|Respondents in households with children who consider at least one subscription essential
|55%
|Australians surveyed who reported actively managing their subscriptions
|
75% Gen Z
67% Millennial
45% Gen X
37% Baby Boomers
|Visits to Subscriptions Manager since February launch
|More than 215,000
Why are subscriptions becoming essential household expenses?
Bankwest Spend Lens research found 45% of survey respondents consider at least one subscription an essential household expense. That proportion rises to 55% among respondents living in households with children.
The findings suggest subscriptions are no longer treated solely as optional entertainment or convenience purchases. For many households, they now have a regular place in the budget, making it important to keep track of which services are being paid for and used.
Who is most active in managing subscriptions?
Australians may consider subscriptions essential, but that does not necessarily mean they stay with the same provider – and younger Australians were the most active in managing subscriptions.
Gen Z were most likely (75%) to have recently scrutinised their subscriptions or made changes including cancelling, reviewing or switching for a cheaper plan, compared to Millennials (67%), Gen X (45%) and Baby Boomers (37%).*
How are Bankwest customers managing recurring subscriptions?
Bankwest introduced Subscriptions Manager to the Bankwest App in February 2026, giving customers a simpler way to see and manage recurring subscription payments in one place.
Since launch, customers have visited the feature more than 215,000 times and clicked “cancel subscription” more than 34,000 times. That equates to roughly one cancellation click for every six feature visits.
Which subscription categories are changing with the seasons?
Streaming services continue to dominate the top five subscription categories in Bankwest’s rankings. In September, however, gym memberships moved ahead of software and cloud storage subscriptions, which occupied sixth and seventh places.
The change coincided with warmer weather and may reflect Australians preparing for summer fitness goals.
Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Customer Rachel Aikin
“Subscriptions might be becoming household essentials, but that doesn’t mean they should get a free pass into the budget every month. It’s amazing how quickly those little payments can add up, particularly the ones you’ve almost forgotten are there.
“I love that our customers are getting a bit more deliberate about what they’re paying for, whether that’s cancelling something they’re not using, reviewing their subscriptions or choosing a cheaper, ad-supported option.
“Sometimes a little digital housekeeping can make a surprisingly big difference. Subscriptions Manager in the Bankwest App helps give customers a simple way to see their recurring payments in one place, so it’s easier to know what’s going out and decide what’s still worth paying for.
“Managing your money shouldn’t feel like another subscription you forgot you signed up for. Our customers want the everyday stuff to be simpler. They want useful digital tools that help them feel confident and in control of their spending and saving, without turning money management into another job on the to-do list.
“That’s really what our ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank is about: using digital tools to make managing your money feel simpler, more useful and more in your control.”
Things to consider
About the Bankwest Spend Lens research
Bankwest Spend Lens survey conducted in July 2026 and completed by 1,005 Australians aged 18+ with results weighted to be nationally representative of the Australian adult population.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, through uncomplicated and genuinely useful home lending, personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across the nation. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, a 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945.