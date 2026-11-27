Shopping scams and AI-generated fake websites are raising concerns

Accounting for more than $10 million in losses, more Australians reported a financial loss to shopping scams compared to any other scam type last year, according to the National Anti-Scam Centre 2025 Report.

The growing use of artificial intelligence is adding another layer of complexity, with 65% of Bankwest Spend Lens survey respondents concerned AI is making fake shopping websites harder to identify.

But shoppers are also taking steps to protect themselves, increasingly turning to technology to help find a bargain.

Digital tools are changing how Australians shop online

Bankwest data shows a 6% increase in virtual card transactions during this year's end-of-financial-year sales period, and 12.5% over the Black Friday period last year.* Virtual cards use temporary card details, providing an additional security feature for shoppers.

AI is also becoming part of the bargain-hunting process, with 54% of Spend Lens respondents saying they have used AI search tools to find deals or discount codes or would consider doing so.

Australians are shopping both online and in-store this Black Friday

It appears the sales are far from being an online-only event. Almost one in three people surveyed (31%) say they would be most likely to shop online, while 23% would prefer to shop in-store and 25% would use both.

Black Friday is also being viewed as an opportunity to get ahead on Christmas shopping, with 27% of respondents planning to use the sales to buy Christmas presents, rising to 48% among Gen Z respondents.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Executive Manager Fraud Management Services Audrey Pajmon:

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday can be a great opportunity to find a good deal, but the pressure to act quickly can also make it easier to overlook the warning signs of a scam.

“AI can be useful for finding deals, but shoppers still need to apply their own judgement. A website that looks legitimate, or a deal surfaced by an AI tool, isn’t necessarily a sign that the retailer is genuine.

“Before making a purchase, take a moment to check the website, the seller and the payment process. Be particularly cautious of deals that seem too good to be true or create a sense of urgency.

“We know people are looking for ways to feel more secure when shopping online. In our Spend Lens survey, 60% of respondents said they would feel safer using card details that disappear after making a purchase.

“The advice remains simple: stop, check and reject. Whether you’re looking at an AI-generated recommendation, a social media ad or a website you’ve never used before, taking a moment to check before you click can help protect your money and personal information.”