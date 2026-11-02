Bankwest proudly backs Fremantle Dockers into 2027

Bankwest will continue supporting the Fremantle Dockers’ men’s and women’s teams in 2027, extending its partnership with the club into a fifth year.

Building on their shared WA roots and ambition to succeed on the national stage, Bankwest and the Fremantle Dockers will continue bringing customers and the Purple Army closer to the club through memorable fan experiences.

From Bankwest Buddies to the Best Seats, the extended partnership will see Bankwest continue creating special moments for supporters, while looking for fun and unexpected ways to celebrate their love of Freo.

Since the partnership began in 2023, more than 1,420 young footballers have had the chance to meet their heroes through Bankwest Buddies, joining Fremantle’s men’s and women’s teams on the field before games.

Bankwest Managing Director Jason Chan said the renewal followed a historic season for Fremantle and reflected the shared ambition of two organisations with deep WA roots.

“What an incredible season for Freo and the Purple Army. Reaching the Grand Final was an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the determination, leadership and team culture the club has built.

“Bankwest and Freo are both proudly WA, with big ambitions beyond our home state. We’ve seen what Freo can achieve on the national stage, and we’re excited to keep backing the club as it builds on that success in 2027.

“It’s been fantastic to see the passion and pride of supporters right across WA, and we’re looking forward to another season of creating memorable moments for our customers and the Purple Army.”

Fremantle CEO Simon Garlick thanked Bankwest for its continued support of the club and the WA football community.

“Bankwest has been an integral part of the Freo family for four years, and we’re rapt that continues in 2027,” Garlick said.

“When I think about this partnership, I think about kids from local clubs standing on Optus Stadium alongside our players and heading home with a signed footy. That’s the kind of experience partners like Bankwest make possible for WA footy.

“I want to sincerely thank the Bankwest team for the way they’ve backed our players, our members and our community. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead together next year.”

The extended partnership will see Bankwest continue supporting Fremantle’s men’s and women’s teams throughout the 2027 season.