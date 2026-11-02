No points, no targets: Bankwest brings a little more joy to everyday banking with Little Wins
Bankwest is adding an unexpected spark to everyday banking with Little Wins, a customer competition that gives more than 2,000 app users the chance to win cash prizes from $20 to $1,000, deposited directly into their Easy Transaction Account.
Brought to life through a playful virtual capsule machine in the Bankwest App, Little Wins gives customers the chance to win a cash prize without registering, collecting points, maintaining streaks or changing the way they spend.
This effortless approach is rooted in Bankwest’s ‘Just Enough Bank’ philosophy, the belief that banking shouldn’t feel like a chore or demand extra effort.
For lucky winners, the value of the prize is automatically deposited into their Easy Transaction Account, creating a simple moment of surprise and recognition for choosing to manage their money in the Bankwest App.
The campaign builds on Bankwest’s significant investment in its app, with innovations such as Virtual Cards and Subscriptions Manager, along with several new security features since relaunching last year.
These enhancements give customers what they need to manage their finances seamlessly so they can get back to the things they’d rather be doing.
These features are accessible to all app users who have a Bankwest transaction account, as part of Bankwest’s focus on bringing more value into the everyday experience of existing customers.
Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Customer Rachel Aikin
“Our promise of ‘Just Enough Bank’ is all about making banking effortless and Little Wins is a way we’re bringing that to life as we work towards becoming Australia’s favourite digital bank.
“Eligible customers are automatically entered, winners are notified digitally and cash prizes are deposited directly into their Bankwest Easy Transaction Account.
“Little Wins celebrates eligible customers for something they’re already doing – choosing to bank with us digitally. No forms, no fuss, just the right amount of bank to give a little lift in someone’s day.”
About Little Wins
‘Bankwest ‘Little Wins’ Competition’ (Promotion) is conducted by Bankwest (Promoter) and runs from 12:01am (AWST) on 1 November 2026 to 6:00pm (AWST) on 30 June 2027 (Promotion Period) (see full terms and conditions here). Open to individuals who reside in WA, NSW, VIC or QLD. NSW Authority No. TP/05238 (NTP/18459).
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, through uncomplicated and genuinely useful home lending, personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across the nation. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, a 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945.