No points, no targets: Bankwest brings a little more joy to everyday banking with Little Wins

Bankwest is adding an unexpected spark to everyday banking with Little Wins, a customer competition that gives more than 2,000 app users the chance to win cash prizes from $20 to $1,000, deposited directly into their Easy Transaction Account.

Brought to life through a playful virtual capsule machine in the Bankwest App, Little Wins gives customers the chance to win a cash prize without registering, collecting points, maintaining streaks or changing the way they spend.

This effortless approach is rooted in Bankwest’s ‘Just Enough Bank’ philosophy, the belief that banking shouldn’t feel like a chore or demand extra effort.

For lucky winners, the value of the prize is automatically deposited into their Easy Transaction Account, creating a simple moment of surprise and recognition for choosing to manage their money in the Bankwest App.

The campaign builds on Bankwest’s significant investment in its app, with innovations such as Virtual Cards and Subscriptions Manager, along with several new security features since relaunching last year.

These enhancements give customers what they need to manage their finances seamlessly so they can get back to the things they’d rather be doing.

These features are accessible to all app users who have a Bankwest transaction account, as part of Bankwest’s focus on bringing more value into the everyday experience of existing customers.