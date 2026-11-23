Aussies are being encouraged to take more chances this summer with a Bankwest campaign built around a simple idea: when you’re taking fewer risks with your banking, you can take more risks in life.

Playful campaign highlights security benefits of Bankwest’s Single-Use Virtual Cards

Research shows heightened payment security concerns when shopping online and overseas

Eligible customers could get up to $40 back when they spend on a Bankwest Virtual Card linked to an Easy Transaction Account*

The new campaign brings Bankwest’s ‘Just Enough Bank’ brand to life with a series of offbeat scenarios celebrating some quirky everyday risks, while highlighting the security benefits of a Bankwest Single-Use Virtual Card.

Virtual Cards provide customers temporary card details, helping keep their actual card details protected.