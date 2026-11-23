Bankwest campaign shows how safer spending can help Aussies live a little bolder
Aussies are being encouraged to take more chances this summer with a Bankwest campaign built around a simple idea: when you’re taking fewer risks with your banking, you can take more risks in life.
- Playful campaign highlights security benefits of Bankwest’s Single-Use Virtual Cards
- Research shows heightened payment security concerns when shopping online and overseas
- Eligible customers could get up to $40 back when they spend on a Bankwest Virtual Card linked to an Easy Transaction Account*
The new campaign brings Bankwest’s ‘Just Enough Bank’ brand to life with a series of offbeat scenarios celebrating some quirky everyday risks, while highlighting the security benefits of a Bankwest Single-Use Virtual Card.
Virtual Cards provide customers temporary card details, helping keep their actual card details protected.
Bankwest research reveals Australians’ payment security concerns
The campaign is informed by Bankwest research showing just how much payment security can weigh on Australians’ minds, particularly when they’re travelling or shopping online:
- 53% of research participants said they think about payment security often or always.
- 57% said they feel more concerned about payment security when travelling overseas.
- 59% said scams, fraud or payment security concerns have stopped them doing something they otherwise wanted to do while travelling.
- 6 in 10 who have travelled overseas say they continued to monitor their bank account after returning home.
- 56% admit they have entered their card details while thinking, “I probably shouldn’t.”
With summer travel, Christmas shopping and Boxing Day sales on the horizon, Bankwest is also giving eligible customers an extra reason to give virtual cards a whirl, with up to $40 cashback when they spend using a Bankwest Virtual Card*.
Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Customer Marketing and Communications Rachel Aikin
“The benefits of our Virtual Card are a great example of ‘Just Enough Bank’ in action: giving customers simple, useful tools that help make banking safer, then getting out of the way so they can get on with life.
“We know keeping their money safe really matters to Australians, and our research shows it matters even more when they’re travelling or shopping online.
“What I really like about this campaign is that it takes a very real customer concern about payments and brings it to life in a way that’s unexpected, fun and very Bankwest.
“Our Single-Use Virtual Card takes some of the risk out of shopping online, so our customers can save their risk-taking for the more interesting parts of life.
“With summer travel and some of the biggest shopping moments of the year ahead, it’s a great time for Australians to discover a simpler, safer way to spend.”
Things to consider
* The Virtual Card Cashback Offer (“Offer”)
Offer is available to new customers aged 18+ who have not held a Bankwest Account in the last 12 months and who create and link a Virtual Card to a Bankwest Easy Transaction Account (“Easy Transaction Account”) during the Offer Period, between 9:00am AWST 23 November 2026 and 5:00pm AWST 22 January 2027. Offer eligibility and terms and conditions apply.
About the research
Bankwest Virtual Card concept research. September 2026, 1,012 participants.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, through uncomplicated and genuinely useful home lending, personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across the nation. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, a 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945.