Bankwest recognised in 2026 savings, travel and banking innovation awards

Bankwest has been recognised across several award categories in the 2026 Canstar and FST Media Banking Innovation Awards.

At a glance:

Canstar assessed 25 banks before naming Bankwest its 2026 Bank of the Year - Savings.

Bankwest’s Easy Saver account was recognised for its competitive rate, flexibility and lack of monthly deposit or spending requirements.

The Easy Transaction Account, Zero Platinum and Breeze Platinum received Canstar travel value recognition.

Bankwest won three FST Media innovation awards for digital transformation, cards and payments, and security and fraud.

Bankwest named Canstar’s 2026 Bank of the Year - Savings

Bankwest has received Canstar’s 2026 Bank of the Year Award - Savings, recognising the value, flexibility and customer experience offered across its savings products.

Canstar assessed 25 banks as part of the award process and Bankwest’s recent improvements to its savings products helped the bank secure the award for the first time.

A standout was Bankwest’s Easy Saver account, which offers:

a competitive interest rate;

no monthly deposit requirement;

no monthly spending requirement; and

the ability to withdraw money without losing interest.

Bankwest’s term deposits also contributed to the recognition. Canstar highlighted their competitive rates, absence of account-keeping fees and flexible interest-payment options.

Bankwest General Manager Products, Pricing and Credit Lynn Da Silva said the award is testament to the bank’s focus on customer value.

“Bankwest has a strong focus on building deposits momentum with competitive rates and experiences that deliver long-term value for Australians looking to save.

“We believe value extends beyond competitive rate offerings. Flexibility, simplicity and access are important aspects of the savings experience."

Canstar Group Manager Research Josh Sale said the account in which customers keep their savings can affect how quickly their balance grows.

“Bankwest has strengthened its savings offering, with its Easy Saver standing out for its flexibility, including no monthly deposit or spending requirements and the ability to withdraw funds without losing interest.

“Its term deposits also give savers choice across a broad range of terms, with no account keeping fees and competitive rates. This combination of flexibility and strong value across different saving options is what helped Bankwest stand out from the 25 banks we assessed."