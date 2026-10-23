Bankwest recognised in 2026 savings, travel and banking innovation awards
Bankwest has been recognised across several award categories in the 2026 Canstar and FST Media Banking Innovation Awards.
At a glance:
- Canstar assessed 25 banks before naming Bankwest its 2026 Bank of the Year - Savings.
- Bankwest’s Easy Saver account was recognised for its competitive rate, flexibility and lack of monthly deposit or spending requirements.
- The Easy Transaction Account, Zero Platinum and Breeze Platinum received Canstar travel value recognition.
- Bankwest won three FST Media innovation awards for digital transformation, cards and payments, and security and fraud.
Bankwest named Canstar’s 2026 Bank of the Year - Savings
Bankwest has received Canstar’s 2026 Bank of the Year Award - Savings, recognising the value, flexibility and customer experience offered across its savings products.
Canstar assessed 25 banks as part of the award process and Bankwest’s recent improvements to its savings products helped the bank secure the award for the first time.
A standout was Bankwest’s Easy Saver account, which offers:
- a competitive interest rate;
- no monthly deposit requirement;
- no monthly spending requirement; and
- the ability to withdraw money without losing interest.
Bankwest’s term deposits also contributed to the recognition. Canstar highlighted their competitive rates, absence of account-keeping fees and flexible interest-payment options.
Bankwest General Manager Products, Pricing and Credit Lynn Da Silva said the award is testament to the bank’s focus on customer value.
“Bankwest has a strong focus on building deposits momentum with competitive rates and experiences that deliver long-term value for Australians looking to save.
“We believe value extends beyond competitive rate offerings. Flexibility, simplicity and access are important aspects of the savings experience."
Canstar Group Manager Research Josh Sale said the account in which customers keep their savings can affect how quickly their balance grows.
“Bankwest has strengthened its savings offering, with its Easy Saver standing out for its flexibility, including no monthly deposit or spending requirements and the ability to withdraw funds without losing interest.
“Its term deposits also give savers choice across a broad range of terms, with no account keeping fees and competitive rates. This combination of flexibility and strong value across different saving options is what helped Bankwest stand out from the 25 banks we assessed."
Which Bankwest products were recognised for travel value?
Bankwest products also received 2026 Canstar Travel Money Awards for features designed to provide practical value to Australians travelling or shopping internationally.
Canstar’s assessment recognised debit and credit card products that do not charge a foreign transaction fee when customers spend in another currency.
|Canstar award category
|Recognised Bankwest products
|Relevant travel benefit
|Outstanding Value - Travel Debit Cards
|Easy Transaction Account
|An everyday transaction account with no foreign transaction fees
|Outstanding Value - Travel Credit Cards
|Zero Platinum and Breeze Platinum
|Credit card options with no foreign transaction fees
Bankwest wins three banking innovation awards
Bankwest was also recognised in three categories at the 2026 FST Media Banking Innovation Awards:
- Innovator of the Year - Digital Transformation
- Innovator of the Year - Cards and Payments
- Innovator of the Year - Security and Fraud
The awards recognised changes to Bankwest’s digital banking experience and the introduction of its virtual card capability.
Digital transformation focused on simpler banking
Bankwest’s digital transformation has helped change how customers use its app and website, with the redesigned experiences intended to make everyday banking simple, safe and more intuitive.
Extensive customer research and testing informed the redesign. The work focused on reducing complexity and helping customers feel more confident and in control when managing their finances digitally.
Bankwest Crew Lead, Everyday Experience, Charles Street, said customer needs had guided the transformation.
"Our customers are at the heart of our transformation. We set out to build an uncomplicated and genuinely useful digital banking experience around their busy lives.
"Looking ahead, Bankwest will continue expanding digital capabilities that strengthen security and help customers manage their money and hit property goals with clarity and confidence. By balancing innovation with simplicity and accessibility, we’re progressing our ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank."
Virtual cards recognised for payments and security innovation
Bankwest’s virtual card capability was recognised in both the Cards and Payments and Security and Fraud categories.
Introduced in March 2025, virtual cards are designed to give customers control over their payment details. More than 200,000 virtual cards have been created since the introduction of Bankwest’s “pay and disappear” feature.
Bankwest Crew Tech Lead, Customer Identity and Access, Jenna Hawkey, accepted the awards on behalf of Crew Leads Mindi Malik and Arpit Nag.
“Virtual cards have demonstrated that customers value tools that are flexible, secure and adaptable to real-life use cases such as online shopping and overseas payments while travelling.
“This award reflects the innovation, customer focus and hard work of the Bankwest colleagues who brought this Australian banking first to life."
Things to consider
Advice warning
This information has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. You should, before acting on this, consider the appropriateness of the product to your circumstances.
Virtual Cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product.
Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, through uncomplicated and genuinely useful home lending, personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across the nation. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, a 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945.