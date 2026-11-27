Hidden Costs
Almost half of West Australians have experienced technology-facilitated abuse
Almost half of West Australians have experienced technology-facilitated abuse, with new Bankwest research revealing controlling digital behaviours are widespread but often not recognised as abuse, especially among younger people.
- Bankwest’s 2026 Hidden Costs Report found 49% of people surveyed had experienced at least one technology-facilitated abuse behaviour, while 51% knew someone who had.
- Overall, 64% had either experienced at least one of these behaviours themselves, knew someone who had, or both.
- The research revealed a significant awareness gap: 30% admitted they had carried out at least one of the behaviours, yet only 33% of that group recognised their actions as technology-facilitated abuse at the time.
- More than one quarter of respondents did not categorise using banking information, shared accounts or alerts to monitor, question or control a partner’s spending as abusive.
- Four in ten did not classify accessing a partner’s banking app without permission as abuse.
- Almost one in three West Australians did not consider demanding a partner’s passwords to social media or online accounts to be abusive, with 43% saying the behaviour was very or quite common.
What the generations are saying
Younger West Australians reported relatively higher levels of technology-facilitated abuse.
- 60% of Gen Z and Millennials had experienced at least one abusive behaviour, compared with 50% of Gen X and 21% of Baby Boomers.
- 30% of Gen Z and 34% of Millennials had experienced a partner monitor their online activity without consent, compared with 7% of Baby Boomers.
- Gen Z were the most likely to have experienced a partner demand their passwords (32%) and Millennials were also the most likely to admit carrying out at least one abusive behaviour, at 46%, followed by Gen Z at 39%.
- Almost one in four Millennials and Gen X (23%) had experienced a partner use banking information to monitor or control spending. 19% of Gen Z had experienced a partner access their banking app without permission.
Recognising the signs
The research found technology-facilitated abuse was widely viewed as part of a broader pattern of control, with 81% of respondents believing it could be an early warning sign of other forms of abuse.
76% believed it often occurred alongside other forms of abuse.
Three quarters of respondents also believed this form of abuse had become more common in the past three years.
Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Customer Engagement Luke Robinson
“Technology has transformed how we communicate, manage our money and go about our daily lives, but it can also be used to monitor, intimidate and control another person.
“These findings show technology-facilitated abuse is affecting people across generations, often through behaviours that can be dismissed or normalised within relationships, especially among younger people.
“Banks have an important role to play, particularly where technology is being used to undermine a person’s financial independence or safety and we want customers experiencing vulnerability to know support is available.”
Comments attributable to Dr Alison Evans Chief Executive Officer Centre for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing
“Technology should make our lives easier, not give someone another way to frighten, watch or control us. These findings reveal an alarming gap between how often this abuse occurs and how well it is understood.
“We urgently need to equip people to recognise the signs and respond safely, but individuals cannot carry this responsibility alone.
“Our workplaces, services and institutions must build safety into the way they operate, make it possible for people experiencing abuse to get the support and protection they need, and hold those who use technology to abuse and control others accountable.”
Technology-facilitated abuse research
|Common behaviours some consider abusive
|Classify as abusive
|Classify as very or quite common
|Reading a partner's texts or emails without permission
|39%
|65%
|Monitoring a partner's online activity without consent
|58%
|57%
|Accessing a partner's banking app without permission
|60%
|38%
|Monitoring a partner's location through technology without their knowledge or consent
|65%
|51%
|Demanding a partner's passwords to social media or online accounts
|69%
|43%
|Using banking info, shared accounts or alerts to monitor, question or control a partner's spending
|72%
|48%
|Accessing, using or changing a partner's online accounts or digital identity without permission
|74%
|31%
|Restricting a partner's access to their devices, accounts or online services
|81%
|37%
|Sharing or threatening to share false or AI-generated images or videos without consent
|88%
|33%
|Sharing or threatening to share personal info, photos or videos without consent
|88%
|43%
|Sending a partner harassing, threatening or abusive messages through apps or online
|93%
|49%
|Total
|Gen Z
|Millennials
|Gen X
|Baby Boomer
|Have experienced at least one tech abuse behaviour
|49%
|60%
|60%
|50%
|21%
|Admit to carrying out at least one abusive behaviour
|30%
|39%
|46%
|25%
|10%
|Admitted to carrying out abusive behaviours
|Gen Z
|Millennials
|Gen X
|Baby Boomer
|Reading a partner's texts or emails without permission
|24%
|32%
|16%
|6%
|Monitoring a partner's online activity without consent
|11%
|15%
|7%
|3%
|Monitoring a partner's location through technology without their knowledge or consent
|8%
|8%
|5%
|1%
|Sending harassing, threatening or abusive messages through apps or online
|3%
|10%
|5%
|1%
|Accessing a partner's banking app or account without permission
|5%
|8%
|4%
|1%
|Using banking info, shared accounts or alerts to monitor, question or control spending
|4%
|6%
|4%
|2%
|Demanding passwords to social media or online accounts
|5%
|9%
|1%
|0%
|Sharing or threatening to share personal info, photos or videos without consent
|6%
|7%
|2%
|1%
|Accessing, using/changing a partner's accounts or digital identity without permission
|4%
|7%
|3%
|0%
|
Sharing or threatening to share false or AI-generated images or videos without consent
|6%
|5%
|1%
|0%
|Restricting a partner's access to their devices, accounts or online services
|6%
|4%
|2%
|0%
|Net: None of the above/Don’t remember
|61%
|54%
|75%
|90%
|Total
|Male
|Female
|Gen Z
|Millennials
|Gen X
|Baby Boomer
|Believe technology-facilitated abuse has become more common compared to 3 years ago
|75%
|68%
|81%
|76%
|71%
|76%
|76%
|Would start a conversation if they suspected a friend or family member experienced tech abuse
|73%
|68%
|77%
|79%
|71%
|77%
|67%
|Where respondents said they would seek support if they were experiencing tech abuse (n=1014)
|Total
|Family or friends
|54%
|Police
|50%
|Domestic and family violence hotline or support services (e.g. 1800RESPECT)
|48%
|Legal aid or advice
|30%
|Bank or financial institution
|28%
|Online information or support resources (e.g. online forums)
|26%
|Counsellor
|19%
|Technology providers (e.g. social media, email platform, device manufacturers)
|13%
|AI chatbots (e.g. ChatGPT, Gemini)
|10%
|Telco providers
|7%
|Other
|3%
|None – I would not seek support
|6%
Frequency of experiencing abusive behaviours
|Have experienced
|3+
|2 times
|Once
|Never
|A partner reading your messages or emails without permission
|16%
|8%
|13%
|64%
|A partner monitoring your online activity without consent
|9%
|5%
|10%
|76%
|A partner sending harassing, threatening or abusive messages through apps or online
|11%
|5%
|8%
|76%
|A partner using banking information, shared accounts or alerts to monitor, question or control your spending
|7%
|4%
|8%
|81%
|A partner demanding passwords to your social media or online accounts
|6%
|4%
|9%
|81%
|A partner monitoring your location through technology without your knowledge or consent
|7%
|3%
|8%
|82%
|A partner sharing or threatening to share your personal information, photos or videos without consent
|5%
|3%
|10%
|83%
|A partner restricting your access to your own devices, accounts or online services
|4%
|3%
|7%
|85%
|A partner accessing, using or changing your online accounts or digital identity without permission
|4%
|2%
|7%
|86%
|A partner accessing your banking app without permission
|4%
|3%
|7%
|86%
|A partner sharing or threatening to share false or AI-generated images or videos of you without consent
|2%
|3%
|7%
|88%
|Have experienced at least once
|Gen Z
|Millennials
|Gen X
|Baby Boomer
|A partner reading your messages or emails without permission
|45%
|45%
|39%
|12%
|A partner monitoring your online activity without consent
|30%
|34%
|24%
|7%
|A partner sending harassing, threatening or abusive messages through apps or online
|29%
|35%
|26%
|4%
|A partner using banking information, shared accounts or alerts to monitor, question or control your spending
|21%
|23%
|23%
|7%
|A partner demanding passwords to your social media or online accounts
|32%
|27%
|14%
|5%
|A partner monitoring your location through technology without your knowledge or consent
|27%
|24%
|15%
|4%
|A partner sharing or threatening to share your personal information, photos or videos without consent
|26%
|22%
|16%
|4%
|A partner restricting your access to your own devices, accounts or online services
|22%
|18%
|16%
|2%
|A partner accessing, using or changing your online accounts or digital identity without permission
|19%
|18%
|16%
|2%
|A partner accessing your banking app without permission
|19%
|17%
|15%
|2%
|A partner sharing or threatening to share false or AI-generated images or videos of you without consent
|16%
|16%
|12%
|1%
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, through uncomplicated and genuinely useful home lending, personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across the nation. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, a 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit licence 234945.