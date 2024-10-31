Help centre.

Skip to main contentGo to search

How do I add a support user?

  1. Log into the Bankwest Broker Portal
  2. Select ‘Manage support users
  3. Follow the prompts.
I’ve forgotten my password.

You can reset your password in the login screen.

You’ll need your user ID and mobile number.

Accessing the portal.

Find out how to set up a user ID, manage your password and other tips to access the portal.

How to complete a digital ID check.

Digital identity verification is the fastest, easiest and most secure way for customers to verify their identity. Learn about other ways customers can verify their identity.

How does app tracker work?

Know exactly what stage your customer’s application is at and what steps are left.

Simply log in from any device and select an active application for an instant update.

How does digital signing work?

Designed with you and your customers in mind, our system enables your customers to digitally sign most home loan documents from anywhere, resulting in a faster settlement time.

Get in touch.

Here’s who to reach out to for help.

  1. Retail credit team

    For policy guidelines and complicated credit scenarios, including:

    • Credit proposals (like for deal structures)
    • Retail credit policy
    • Applications that may have been declined.

    Call 1300 130 881.

  2. Mortgage support team

    For common questions about:

    • Settlement details
    • Simple deal enquiries
    • Escalations.

    Call 1300 130 881.

  3. BDM and BSM

    Contact your BDM for:

    • Application enquiries
    • Product enquiries
    • Pipeline application queries.

    A BSM can help if your BDM is unavailable.

Broker chat.

Available Monday to Friday

6:30am to 4pm AWST

8:30am to 6pm AEST

Conversations in a secure channel

Access personalised information and your message history.

More support.

Feedback

Let us know what you’re liking or how we can improve. We’d love to hear your feedback on our website.

Speaking up

Our SpeakUp program is a safe platform for you to report concerns about unethical behaviour and corruption.

We encourage all brokers to speak up about conduct or issues that concern them. Whether it is serious misconduct or something that just doesn’t feel right.

You can report concerns by:

Learn more about our Group Whistleblower Policy (PDF) and Anti-Bribery Corruption Policy.

Customer complaints and support

We don’t always get things right. If you’re customer is not satisfied with us they can:

Learn more about customer care and complaints.