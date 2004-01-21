Digital signing.
View what your customers see
Get visibility of your customers' home loan contracts and their journey.
Faster changes, faster settlement
Speeding up the process allows for faster and more efficient settlement.
Clear and secure process
Signing tags and input fields show the customer what to do, ensuring a secure login and a clear audit trail.
Check documents before your customer
12-hour window to review the documents and tell your customer the good news.
How digital signing works.
1. We send you a read-only version via DocuSign®
You’ll have a 12 hour window to review and tell your customer the good news.
Once that’s done, you can choose to override the 12 hour review period and send the documents to your customers immediately.
2. Your customer gets email instructions
We recommend they use a computer or tablet to read and sign the documents. They’ll need internet access, plus an SMS secure code to log in.
3. Customers sign the documents
The first customer reads and signs each document. They’ll then be sent to the next customer until everyone has signed. Once signed, they’ll automatically be sent back to us.
4. Signed copies sent to you and each customer
They’ll be available in your email link for 90 days, so download a signed version for your records.
How to explain digital signing to your customer.
Before you submit an application
- Check they’re eligible for digital signing
- Let them know their documents may be issued digitally once their home loan’s been approved
- Talk about the benefits of digital signing, including how secure, fast and easy it is.
Once their home loan’s been approved
- Use the 12 hours window between your read-only email and their automatic email to explain that they’ll get an email with a link to their home loan documents
- Tell them they’ll need to sign in using an SMS secure code.
Things to know and do.
To be able to sign documents digitally you customer should meet the below criteria:
- Applying for a personal home loan (including construction loans) or home loan increase
- Possess a valid email address and an Australian mobile number. For multiple applicants, mobile numbers need to be unique, email addresses can be shared between applicants.
Check the home loan application does not fall into one of the following scenarios:
- Guarantor
- Power of attorney
- Where an interpreter is required
- Where manual document preparation is required
- Home loan transfers
- Personal loan or credit card applications (credit card products on a home loan application are eligible)
- More than four borrowers
- More than five home loan products and/or securities
- Interest in advance products.
There may be instances not listed above that prevent the document from being digitally signed. In these cases, the case owner will notify you of the changes to the delivery method.
Things to consider.
Lending criteria, fees & charges and T&Cs apply.
Application tracker not available on lines of credit. Other exclusions may apply.
DocuSign is a registered trademark of DocuSign, Inc.
Some exclusions apply. Due to state laws, restrictions apply to digitally signing the Mortgage Form in some States and Territories. Customers must have access to a device (computer or tablet recommended) with internet and email access.