Digital signing.

To be able to sign documents digitally you customer should meet the below criteria:

Applying for a personal home loan (including construction loans) or home loan increase

Possess a valid email address and an Australian mobile number. For multiple applicants, mobile numbers need to be unique, email addresses can be shared between applicants.

Check the home loan application does not fall into one of the following scenarios:

Guarantor

Power of attorney

Where an interpreter is required

Where manual document preparation is required

Home loan transfers

Personal loan or credit card applications (credit card products on a home loan application are eligible)

More than four borrowers

More than five home loan products and/or securities

Interest in advance products.

There may be instances not listed above that prevent the document from being digitally signed. In these cases, the case owner will notify you of the changes to the delivery method.