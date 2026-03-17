Rates announcement

Our standard variable rate for new and existing home loans will increase by 0.25% per annum, from 27 March 2026.

If you make principal and interest repayments, there is a notice period before any change to your minimum monthly repayment takes effect, which means you may not see an immediate change to your repayment amount.

There are no changes to the way your loan is structured or any discounts that are applied to your home loan. We’ll send you an Account Position Statement that outlines any changes to your repayments and when they apply.