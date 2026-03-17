Rates announcement
On this page
Savings accounts and term deposits
Interest rates will increase for the following products from Friday 27 March 2026:
- Easy Saver variable introductory rate will increase by 0.30% p.a. to 5.50% p.a. and the standard variable rate will increase by 0.25% p.a. to 4.50% p.a., for balances under $250,000
- Hero Saver variable Bonus rate will increase by 0.35% p.a., bringing the total Hero rate to 4.60% p.a. for balances under $250,000
- Term Deposit fixed 12-month rate will increase by 0.50% p.a. to 5.00% p.a.
You can check the current interest rate for your savings accounts in the app or online banking. Alternatively, you can visit the relevant pages below to see the most up-to-date rates.
Home loan customers
Key information and dates
Our standard variable rate for new and existing home loans will increase by 0.25% per annum, from 27 March 2026.
If you make principal and interest repayments, there is a notice period before any change to your minimum monthly repayment takes effect, which means you may not see an immediate change to your repayment amount.
There are no changes to the way your loan is structured or any discounts that are applied to your home loan. We’ll send you an Account Position Statement that outlines any changes to your repayments and when they apply.
Next steps if you have a home loan
If you make principal and interest repayments
When interest rates increase, your minimum required repayment amount may also increase. We’ll give you notice before the new amount takes effect.
The Account Position Statement we’ll send you outlines any changes to your repayments and when they apply.
From Friday 27 March, you can view your new interest rate
In the Bankwest App
- Select the ‘Property’ tab
- Select the home loan account you want to view.
In Bankwest Online Banking
- Select your home loan from your accounts list
- You can find your interest rate on this page.
Check your current repayments
In the Bankwest App
- Select the ‘Property’ tab
- Select the home loan account you want to view.
In Bankwest Online Banking
- Select your home loan from your accounts list
- You can find your interest rate on this page.
If you make interest only payments
The interest payable and your payment will automatically increase from Friday 27 March 2026 and will follow your regular payment cycle. From Friday 27 March 2026, you’ll be able to see your new interest rate in the Bankwest App and online banking.
In the Bankwest App
- Select the ‘Property’ tab
- Select the home loan account you want to view.
In Bankwest Online Banking
- Select your home loan from your accounts list
- You can find your interest rate on this page.
For ways to manage your home loan, and information on financial support, visit the ‘Changes to interest rates’ page.
Things to consider
Lending and eligibility criteria, and fees and charges, apply for our home loans. Rates are subject to change.
Rates
Rates are variable and subject to change.
Easy Saver
- The variable introductory rate is paid on a tiered basis on all balances in the account.
- The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve had the introductory rate on an Easy Saver Account in the last two years.
- Variable introductory rate and term are set out in the welcome letter.
- At the end of the introductory rate term, the account reverts to the Easy Saver standard variable rate applicable at that time. T&Cs subject to change.
- This introductory rate offer is available for a limited time only and the Bank reserves the right to terminate this offer at any time.
- Must link to an Easy Transaction account. Limit one account per customer – not available for joint accounts.
- Fees and charges may apply and subject to change.
Hero Saver
- To earn the variable bonus rate, the account balance (excluding interest) at the close of business hours on the last business day of the month must be higher than at the first business day of the month, otherwise you will earn a standard variable interest rate for that month.
- For balances over $250,000.99 and up to $5,000,000.99, the standard variable interest rate also applies.
- Interest is calculated at the applicable rate on the portion of the balance that falls within each of the tiers.
- Rates are variable and subject to change.
Term Deposit
For deposits with a term of 12 months or greater, you may ask us to pay your interest monthly, quarterly, six-monthly or annually; however, the rate applicable may vary depending on the interest payment frequency (note, interest must be paid at least once a year and cannot be paid only at maturity).