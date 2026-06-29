WA consumers continue to pull back but Gen Z keeps spending

Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data shows spending in WA eased in May, as cost pressures weighed on overall activity, while younger West Australians continued to show resilience.

Compared to April, total spend fell 1.8%, while average transaction values declined 1.4% and the number of customers transacting remained broadly stable (-0.5%).

Year-on-year, customer numbers declined 2.9%, total spend fell 2.0%, and average transaction values increased 1.0%.

Gen Z was the only generation to increase total spending year-on-year.

Where West Australians are spending

Department stores (+6.9%) and electric appliance stores (+6.5%) saw strong growth in customer numbers month-on-month with electric appliance stores also seeing a rise in total spend (+8.8%).

Airline spending rebounded in May, with total spend rising 15.2% month-on-month after falling 36.5% in April.

Year-on-year, the strongest growth in total spend was recorded in department stores (+13.2%), sporting toy stores (+9.6%) and miscellaneous stores (+7.9%).

Younger generations led the way in spending at department stores with total spending up 18.6% year-on-year for Millennials.

Generational snapshot – May (year on year)

Gen Z recorded growth across all key measures, with total spending up 3.8% year-on-year and average transaction values rising 4.3%.

Millennials saw a small decline in total spending (-0.5%) but continued growth in average spend (+1.7%).

Baby Boomers recorded the largest declines, with total spending down 7.5% and customer numbers down 7.3% year-on-year.

Gen X also saw declines across customer numbers and spend.

Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager, Product Pricing Analytics, Lynn Da Silva

“Spending eased further in May as many Western Australians adjusted their budgets in response to ongoing cost pressures, leading to declines in average spend and overall spend month-on-month.

“However, we are still seeing areas of resilience, particularly in discretionary categories like retail, which suggests consumers are being more selective rather than pulling back entirely.

“The differences across generations remain clear, with younger customers maintaining spending momentum, while older cohorts are reducing activity more significantly.”