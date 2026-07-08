200k cards and counting, how customers are using Bankwest Virtual Cards

A virtual card is a temporary digital card that can be created in the Bankwest app with an eligible debit or credit account including Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply).

Single-use cards have their own card number, expiry date and CVV that disappears after use, while multi-use card details disappear at the close of the set expiry period, helping customers to stay in control of their financial information.

Virtual cards can be created for single use within 24 hours or can be set up to be used multiple times with a customised expiry date.