200k cards and counting, how customers are using Bankwest Virtual Cards
Since being introduced at Bankwest in March 2025, more than 200,000 virtual cards have been created using the innovative ‘pay and disappear’ cards feature, as Australians look for unique ways to help them spend with confidence.
Key insights:
- Adoption: More than 230,500 Bankwest virtual cards have been created since launching in March 2025.
- Spending: Virtual cards have been used for a combined $123 million in spending over the same period.
- Popular uses: spend clusters in common categories such as groceries, dining, travel, fuel, and retail.
What is a virtual card?
A virtual card is a temporary digital card that can be created in the Bankwest app with an eligible debit or credit account including Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply).
Single-use cards have their own card number, expiry date and CVV that disappears after use, while multi-use card details disappear at the close of the set expiry period, helping customers to stay in control of their financial information.
Virtual cards can be created for single use within 24 hours or can be set up to be used multiple times with a customised expiry date.
Key Benefits of a Bankwest Virtual Card
1. Protection when shopping online
Using a virtual card helps keep regular account details private. If a retailer is compromised, those details aren’t exposed.
Why it matters:
- Reduces risk of fraud
- Easier to cancel if needed
- Allows users to shop with more confidence by not requiring them to enter their regular account details for payment purposes.
2. Safely spend and pay while travelling
Virtual cards can be used overseas when travelling.
Why it matters:
- Protect your regular card details
- Access travel-friendly features including no foreign transaction fees when created and linked to a Bankwest Platinum Debit card
3. Instant access and works with digital wallets
- No need to wait for a card in the mail, a virtual card is ready to use as soon as it’s created.
- Add a virtual card to Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay for quick, contactless payments in-store and online.
Bankwest General Manager Product Pricing Analytics Lynn Da Silva said:
“Customers can choose to use a virtual card to make payments when shopping on websites they may not have used before, or with new merchants, or when travelling, instead of sharing their physical debit or credit card details.
“We know many of our customers are seeking simpler, less complicated ways to make day-to-day payments and virtual cards can offer an added layer of protection from scams, fraud or unwanted transactions with merchants only able to retain a virtual card's time-limited details."
Customer Insights
Shop with confidence during the end of financial year sales
A Bankwest customer survey1 revealed shoppers had heightened concerns about scams and fraud during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, with this perceived risk extending to online events like the upcoming end of financial year sales.
Six in ten (59%) survey respondents said they’d feel more secure using a virtual card when shopping online during sales events.
A simple and easy budgeting tool
While a Bankwest virtual card is often used to securely spend online or overseas, analysis has identified a cohort of customers (~10–15%) setting spend limits, using those limits consistently, and repeating that pattern over time, suggesting the cards are also being used as a budgeting tool.
Bankwest General Manager Product Pricing Analytics Lynn Da Silva said:
“In a rising cost-of-living environment, the ability to allocate a standalone card for controlled spending may be attractive for those looking for easy ways to budget.
“Bankwest virtual cards’ features allow them to be used for this purpose without changing any settings on a customer’s regular card or account.
“An example could be using a virtual card to set a send limit for a family holiday, using it to pay for flights and accommodation and then allocating the rest as spending money.
“Or it could be used for something as simple as a monthly coffee allowance."
New functionality
Ready to try a smart way to pay?
The introduction of innovative virtual cards was a key part of Bankwest’s investment in digital experiences to deliver customers uncomplicated and genuinely useful banking solutions, with an ambition to be Australia’s favourite digital bank.
See for yourself by creating a Bankwest virtual card in the app.
Things to consider
- 1. Bankwest customer survey, October 2025, 376 responses.
Advice warning
This information has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. You should, before acting on this, consider the appropriateness of the product to your circumstances.
Virtual Cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product.
Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia's favourite digital bank, through uncomplicated and genuinely useful home lending, personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across the nation. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, a 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.