New payment tracking to help customers avoid surprises

Bankwest will enhance its in-app money management features, in collaboration with Personetics, the Cognitive Banking Platform, by offering customers a consolidated view of upcoming payments.

Upcoming Payments will aid money management by helping provide customers with a broader picture of recurring payment activity

The feature builds on the foundations established by the innovative Subscriptions Manager which allows customers to view, manage and cancel subscriptions setup from a Bankwest account

Collaboration with Personetics supports the delivery of smart money management experiences designed to complement customers’ busy lives.

Bankwest will soon launch Upcoming Payments in its app, providing a single view of scheduled and subscription payments to help customers understand how future payments may impact their finances.

The feature builds on the capability of Subscriptions Manager, which has been used by thousands of customers to track and manage their subscriptions since launching in the Bankwest App in February.

In May, nearly 4,000 customers clicked to cancel a subscription, highlighting the value of placing control in customers’ hands.1

The money management solutions have been integrated into the digital banking experience, powered by Personetics’ data intelligence platform, as Bankwest prioritises the delivery of personalised financial insights to help customers save and spend with clarity and control.

In a high cost-of-living environment, features that promote visibility of recurring payments like scheduled payments and subscriptions can help customers by providing a simple way to budget their finances.

Bankwest is continuing to invest in technology to enable customers to get more value out of their banking experience and progress its ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Crew Lead Everyday Experiences Charles Street:

“We’re building clearer and more personalised experiences for customers, which aim to help them better understand where their money is going and what’s coming next.

“Subscriptions and other scheduled payments are often spread across different merchants, payment types and due dates and it can be easy to lose track of what’s coming up.

“The consolidated view aims to help customers avoid missed payments, late fees, or uncertainty about whether there’ll be enough in the account when a payment lands.

“We have researched and tested these features to ensure they’re genuinely useful, and through a collaboration with Personetics, we have been able to deliver them in a timely and innovative way.”

Comments attributable to Personetics CEO Udi Ziv:

“Bankwest has a clear vision for the future of banking, and together we’re excited to help bring that vision to life through experiences that are timely, relevant and deeply personal.

“This partnership underscores the momentum we’re seeing globally as financial institutions invest in technologies that deepen customer relationships and drive long-term engagement.

“Our platform transforms intelligence into meaningful action, enabling banks to deliver real-time insights and personalised recommendations that create tangible value for customers every day.”