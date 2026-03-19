Bankwest increases savings rates

Bankwest will increase rates across a number of its savings products for the second time this year. The changes are applicable on 27 March, aligning with its home loan rate changes effective from the same date.

The changes include increasing the Bankwest Easy Saver introductory rate by 0.30% to 5.50% per annum and the Bankwest Hero Saver variable Bonus rate by 0.35% per annum, bringing the total Hero rate to 4.60% per annum, for balances under $250,000.

These changes provide customers with a stronger introductory offer alongside a solid ongoing savings option as the higher rate environment continues.

Luke Robinson, General Manager Customer Engagement, said higher interest rates continue to affect how customers manage their money.

“Higher rates can provide a welcome boost for people building their savings. By increasing our Easy Saver Intro and Hero Saver rates, we want to help customers earn more on the money they are setting aside.

“Our focus is making banking simpler and supporting our customers, and people choosing to join Bankwest, to manage their money confidently in a higher rate environment.”

The new rates will be available on the Bankwest website from 27 March. More information, including effective dates, can be found here.