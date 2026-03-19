Bankwest increases savings rates
Bankwest will increase rates across a number of its savings products for the second time this year. The changes are applicable on 27 March, aligning with its home loan rate changes effective from the same date.
The changes include increasing the Bankwest Easy Saver introductory rate by 0.30% to 5.50% per annum and the Bankwest Hero Saver variable Bonus rate by 0.35% per annum, bringing the total Hero rate to 4.60% per annum, for balances under $250,000.
These changes provide customers with a stronger introductory offer alongside a solid ongoing savings option as the higher rate environment continues.
Luke Robinson, General Manager Customer Engagement, said higher interest rates continue to affect how customers manage their money.
“Higher rates can provide a welcome boost for people building their savings. By increasing our Easy Saver Intro and Hero Saver rates, we want to help customers earn more on the money they are setting aside.
“Our focus is making banking simpler and supporting our customers, and people choosing to join Bankwest, to manage their money confidently in a higher rate environment.”
The new rates will be available on the Bankwest website from 27 March. More information, including effective dates, can be found here.
Disclaimer
Media releases are prepared without considering an individual reader’s objectives, financial situation or needs. Readers should consider the appropriateness to their circumstances. Visit Terms and conditions to access Product Disclosure Statements or Terms and Conditions, which are currently available electronically for products of Bankwest, along with the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target Market Determinations are available here. Loan applications are subject to credit approval. Interest rates are correct at the time they are published and are subject to change. Fees and charges may apply.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.