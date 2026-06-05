Bankwest wins awards for travel-friendly banking products in 2026

Why the Easy Transaction Account stood out

Unlike some everyday transaction accounts that charge foreign transaction fees, the Bankwest Easy Transaction Account helps reduce extra costs for customers travelling internationally or shopping with overseas retailers.

For Australians comparing travel-friendly bank accounts, fee structures are increasingly becoming as important as interest rates or app features.

The account is designed for:

overseas travel

international spending

shopping on overseas websites

customers wanting low-fee everyday banking.

Customers can set up a virtual card and link it to their Easy Transaction account. These temporary digital cards give customers a unique card number, expiry date and CVV, helping them shop with greater confidence when buying from a new merchant or unfamiliar website, while keeping their real card details protected.

The Easy Transaction Account also shows users their account balance in foreign currencies in the app and active virtual cards, further simplifying money management for customers spending overseas.