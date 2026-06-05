Bankwest wins awards for travel-friendly banking products in 2026
Bankwest has received multiple Australian banking awards in 2026 for its savings accounts, transaction accounts and travel credit cards.
The awards include:
- Canstar Outstanding Value Savings Account Award 2026
- Canstar Outstanding Value Transaction Account Award 2026
- Finder Best Travel Credit Card 2026
- Finder Best No Foreign Transaction Fee Credit Card 2026.
The recognition of their travel benefits comes as many Australians prepare for overseas holidays and winter travel.1
With end of financial year sales on the horizon, the benefit of zero foreign transaction fees for international online shopping is also timely.
Canstar’s Savings and Transaction Account Awards
Bankwest Easy Saver: Canstar Outstanding Value Savings Account Award 2026
Key features of the Bankwest Easy Saver Account:
- High introductory rate and competitive ongoing rate
- No monthly account fees
- Linked to an Easy Transaction Account
- No balance limits.
Why the Easy Saver Account stood out
The Easy Saver earned recognition for its high introductory variable rate for the first four months, which then reverts to a competitive ongoing standard variable base rate, so savers get both an opening boost and a reliable ongoing rate.
The account is best for:
- a high introductory variable interest rate for the first four months
- a competitive ongoing standard variable base interest rate
- value for Australian savers seeking both short-term and ongoing returns.
Bankwest said the Easy Saver Account is designed for customers who want confidence and consistency when building savings.
“We know customers are looking for rates which help them earn more on their savings over time, not just a short-term lift,” said Bankwest General Manager Customer Engagement Luke Robinson.
Bankwest Easy Transaction Account
The Bankwest Easy Transaction Account retained its Canstar Outstanding Value Transaction Account Award recognition in 2026, an award the account has claimed every year since 2023.
Key features of the Bankwest Easy Transaction Account:
- No monthly account fees
- No international transaction fees
- No international ATM fees.
Why the Easy Transaction Account stood out
Unlike some everyday transaction accounts that charge foreign transaction fees, the Bankwest Easy Transaction Account helps reduce extra costs for customers travelling internationally or shopping with overseas retailers.
For Australians comparing travel-friendly bank accounts, fee structures are increasingly becoming as important as interest rates or app features.
The account is designed for:
- overseas travel
- international spending
- shopping on overseas websites
- customers wanting low-fee everyday banking.
Customers can set up a virtual card and link it to their Easy Transaction account. These temporary digital cards give customers a unique card number, expiry date and CVV, helping them shop with greater confidence when buying from a new merchant or unfamiliar website, while keeping their real card details protected.
The Easy Transaction Account also shows users their account balance in foreign currencies in the app and active virtual cards, further simplifying money management for customers spending overseas.
Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard wins two Finder awards
Bankwest won Finder’s Best Travel Card for the eighth consecutive year, with the Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard winning the 2026 title.
Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard won:
- Finder Best Travel Credit Card 2026
- Finder Best No Foreign Transaction Fees Credit Card 2026.
Key features of the Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard:
- 0% international transaction fees
- low annual fee
- free overseas travel insurance
- suitable for occasional travellers and budget-conscious travellers.
Why Finder recognised the card
Finder highlighted the card’s combination of:
- no foreign transaction fees
- affordability
- practical value for international travel.
While many travel credit cards focus on premium rewards and higher annual fees, the Bankwest Breeze Platinum Mastercard has built its reputation around simplicity and lower-cost international spending.
With features including a low ongoing purchase rate and complimentary overseas insurance, the card’s positioning may appeal to occasional travellers who want to avoid foreign transaction fees without paying for premium travel perks they may not use regularly.
Ambitious about customer value
Bankwest has an ambition to become Australia’s favourite digital bank. Achieving that means continually evolving our products and experiences to meet the changing needs and expectations of customers. Recognition through awards matters because it reinforces trust, validates the value we deliver, and helps more Australians discover the banking options available to them through Bankwest.
Frequently asked questions
The Bankwest Easy Transaction Account helps reduce overseas banking costs by removing:
- monthly fees
- international transaction fees
- international ATM fees.
Things to consider
- 1 Research published in Karryon article, Aussie travellers rethink winter travel plans and seek expert advice as demand stays strong, published 4 May 2026.
- Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
ATM fees
ATM operators may charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.
Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are transactions occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. No foreign transaction fees or overseas ATM fees apply for Platinum or World customers. Other fees and charges may apply, including Overseas ATM operator and local non-bank ATM operators may charge a fee.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.