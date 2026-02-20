Freo wins, you score
How to cash in on the wins
Open a no-fee account
You’re eligible if you haven’t had any account with us in the last 12 months, and you open one before 31 March 2026.
Make 5 eligible purchases‡
To qualify, your 5 purchases need to total at least $20 each month, until the end of the season (March to August 2026).
Score your $5
You’ll get $5 for each win during your qualifying month, paid after the month is up.
Another chance to win
Earn an entry each month you qualify to win a 2026 Fremantle Dockers team signed guernsey. Drawn at the end of the season.^
The account for daily spending
No fees
Get everyday banking with no ATM or foreign transaction fees, plus no minimum deposit requirements.*†
Get a boost with a linked Easy Saver
Link to an Easy Saver, our high interest savings account with no fees that you can dip in and out of.#
Create a virtual card
Protect your regular card details when you make purchases with a virtual card. Choose from single-use or multi-use.***
Tap and pay straight away
Add your card to your digital wallet, then spend instantly with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay.
Things to consider
- Easy Transaction Account is also suitable for concession card or government card holders.
- There may be tax implications arising from this offer, particularly if the cashback or prize is received as an incident of your business or income-producing activities. If you’re not sure about the tax implications, you should consider seeking advice from the Australian Tax Office or speak to your accountant or tax adviser.
** ‘Freo Wins, you Score’ Easy Transaction Account promotion
New customers only. Available between 3 March 2026 and 31 March 2026. Must not have held any Bankwest account (in your own name or jointly) in the 12 months prior to opening an Easy Transaction Account. Must make five (5) ‘settled’ ‘eligible purchases’ (fully processed and not pending) totalling at least $20 in each calendar month from March to August 2026. For each calendar month the Eligibility Criteria is met, you will earn $5 for every Fremantle Dockers win (that month) in the 2026 AFL Premiership Season, with payment made in arrears within 60 days following the end of that month. Limit of one offer per customer, up to a maximum of $115 cashback (equivalent to 23 games), including jointly held accounts. You will not be eligible for a cashback payment if your account is closed, reopened, switched to another Bankwest account, or is not in ‘good standing’ prior to the cashback being credited. T&Cs apply and are available here.
^ 2026 Fremantle Dockers team signed guernsey’s giveaway competition
Open to residents of WA, NT, NSW, SA, TAS and QLD only. Must be aged 18 or over, have opened an Easy Transaction Account with Bankwest between 12:01pm AWST on 3 March 2026 and 6pm AWST on 31 March 2026 and have met monthly cashback Eligibility Criteria of the Freo Wins, You Score’ Easy Transaction Account promotional offer. Commences at 12:01pm AWST on 3 March 2026 and closes at 12:01am AWST on 1 September 2026 (‘Promotional Period’). Limit of one (1) entry per person. Winner notified by email or phone within two (2) business days of the Draw Date. Must be claimed by 12.00pm AWST on 16 September 2026. Prize: one (1) x two (2) signed Fremantle Dockers Guernsey’s. Prize valued at $500 each. Winners will be drawn by random hand selection by a representative from Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 at Bankwest Place, Level 12, 300 Murray St Perth WA 6000 on 11 September 2026 at 2:00pm AWST (‘Draw Date’). T&Cs apply and are available here.
‡ Eligible purchases
Eligible purchases are defined as purchases made with your linked Bankwest Platinum Debit Mastercard or Virtual Debit Card(s) but exclude cash withdrawals; cash-out transactions at any merchant; payments and transfers from the Account (for example, BPAY, Internal Transfers, Pay Anybody and Faster Payments); direct debits; gaming, lottery or gambling transactions; purchases / transactions that are subsequently refunded to the account; and fraudulent transactions.
* ATM fees
ATM operators might charge a fee. Other fees and charges may apply.
† Foreign transaction fees
Foreign transactions are all transactions effected in foreign currency or occurring outside of Australia whether in foreign currency or Australian dollars including if you are in Australia (for example, online) where the merchant or the financial institution or entity processing the transaction is located overseas. Other fees and charges may apply, including when using overseas ATMs.
# Easy Saver
Rates are variable and subject to changes. Interest is calculated daily on a tiered basis depending on your account balance and paid into your account on the first business day of the following month. T&Cs subject to change.
*** Virtual cards
Eligibility criteria apply. Virtual cards are available, subject to your account meeting the requirements, for Easy Transaction Accounts, Offset Transaction Accounts, Qantas Transaction Accounts, Retirement Advantage Accounts and all retail credit cards (where lending criteria apply). See the Account Access Conditions of Use or Terms and Conditions relevant to your product.