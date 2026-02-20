** ‘Freo Wins, you Score’ Easy Transaction Account promotion

New customers only. Available between 3 March 2026 and 31 March 2026. Must not have held any Bankwest account (in your own name or jointly) in the 12 months prior to opening an Easy Transaction Account. Must make five (5) ‘settled’ ‘eligible purchases’ (fully processed and not pending) totalling at least $20 in each calendar month from March to August 2026. For each calendar month the Eligibility Criteria is met, you will earn $5 for every Fremantle Dockers win (that month) in the 2026 AFL Premiership Season, with payment made in arrears within 60 days following the end of that month. Limit of one offer per customer, up to a maximum of $115 cashback (equivalent to 23 games), including jointly held accounts. You will not be eligible for a cashback payment if your account is closed, reopened, switched to another Bankwest account, or is not in ‘good standing’ prior to the cashback being credited. T&Cs apply and are available here.