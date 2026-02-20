Win 1 of 50 Freo guernseys

Open to residents of WA, NT, NSW, TAS and QLD only. Must be aged 18 or over and have completed the online registration form available on the Bankwest website. Commences 12:01pm AWST on 3 March 2026 and closes at 12:00pm AWST on 31 March 2026 (‘Promotional Period’). Limit of one (1) entry per person. Winner notified by email within two (2) business days of the Draw Date. Must be claimed by 12.00pm AWST on 10 April 2026. Prize: one (1) x fifty (50) Fremantle Dockers Guernsey’s. Prize valued at $120 each. Winners will be drawn by random hand selection by a representative from Bankwest, a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 at Bankwest Place, Level 12, 300 Murray St Perth WA 6000 on 7 April 2026 at 2:00pm AWST (‘Draw Date’).

We’ve collected this information to enter you in the Fremantle Dockers Guernsey Giveaway Competition (PDF). Bankwest will not disclose this information for any other purpose. The information you give us is held confidentially and not passed on to any third parties except for our related bodies corporate, agents and contractors for the fulfilment of this competition. Our Privacy Statement explains how we may collect, use, and share your information, how to access your personal information and correct it when its wrong, how to make a privacy related complaint and how we deal with it. Sometimes we update our Privacy Statement, and you can always find the most up to date version on the Bankwest website.