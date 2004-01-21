Home equity calculator
See how much equity you could access to spend on your next home, renovation or investment property.
Common questions
Equity is the difference between your property’s value and the amount you still owe on your home loan.
Usable equity is the amount you can borrow from your lender, usually calculated as 80% of your property’s value minus your current loan balance.
You can use your equity in a few different ways. This could include renovations, investing in property, or upgrading to a new home. You could also use it to pay off debt or cover big expenses. Before deciding, check with your lender and make sure it fits with your money goals as using your equity could increase your loan balance and the interest you pay over time.
You can grow your equity by paying down your loan faster, making extra repayments, or increasing your property’s value with renovations.
To calculate usable equity, take 80% of your home’s value and subtract your current home loan balance. For example: $800,000 × 80% = $640,000; $640,000 – $400,000 = $240,000.
To calculate your total equity, subtract your current home loan balance from your home’s full value. For example: $800,000 - $400,000 = $400,000.
