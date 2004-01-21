International money transfers (IMT) and payments.
International transfers are only available on Bankwest transaction accounts.
Use online banking to send money overseas. To receive money from overseas, use the Bankwest SWIFT code BKWAAU6P and your 13 digit BSB and account number.
From 15 July 2025, you will no longer be able to complete an international money transfer through Bankwest.
You can use a third-party provider to send money overseas.
How to send an IMT
Online banking
- Go to ‘Payments’ then ‘Make a payment’
- Select ‘International transfer’ and enter the destination country.
Make sure you're registered for SMS code and your daily international transfer limit is up to date.
Payee information
- Account name and number or International Bank Account Number (IBAN)
- Receiving banks SWIFT/BIC code (Bank Code) and address
- Recipient's full name and address.
Fees and charges
We will absorb fees imposed by other financial institutions involved in foreign currency transfers (excluding AUD). The beneficiary’s financial institution may charge fees directly to their account.
|Description
|Fee
|Online Banking
|$15
|Sending funds Bankwest processed on your behalf
|$35
Receiving money from overseas
You can receive international transfers with a Bankwest transaction account.
How to receive an IMT
Your sender will need:
- The Bankwest SWFIT code: BKWAAU6P
- Your 13 digit BSB and account number – with no spaces or dashes.
- Your address – this can't be a PO for security reasons.
Fees and charges
We will absorb fees imposed by other financial institutions involved in foreign currency transfers (excluding AUD). The beneficiary’s financial institution may charge fees directly to their account.
|Description
|Fee
|Receiving funds into a personal account
|$0
Latest exchange rates
These rates are indicative and subject to change.
N/A = Not Available
O/A = On Application
Important information
- The exchange rates provided are a guide for foreign exchange transactions up to AUD $100,000 (to send money overseas) and up to AUD $250,000 (to receive money from overseas).
- The above rates are updated on business days (and are subject to change without notice), and are indicative only. Bankwest does not guarantee the accuracy of the rates or any calculations and is not liable for any omissions, errors or inaccuracies.
- Certain transactions are subject to a commission charge and/or stamp duty.
- You should confirm the latest foreign exchange rates with Bankwest prior to making any decisions about a particular transaction. Rates for documentary negotiations, currency transactions in excess of AUD $100,000 (to send money overseas) or AUD $250,000 (to receive money from overseas) and forward rates not listed, and hedge market quotations are available on request from the Bank.
- If you would like to know the foreign exchange rate of an international transfer you received, please contact us.
Common questions
A Bank Code is a series of numbers used to identify banks from around the world. It can be between 3 and 23 digits depending on the country of the bank and the type of code. It may also be called:
- BSB – e.g. Australia and New Zealand (6 digits)
- Clearing Code or Branch Code – e.g. Hong Kong (6 digits)
- Routing number – e.g. Canada (9 digits)
- BSC (Bank Sort Code) – e.g. United Kingdom (6 digits)
- Fedwire/ABA – e.g. United States of America (9 digits)
- NCC (National Clearing Code).
It can take between 3-5 business days for your transfer to reach the international bank. It may also take longer for the receiving bank to transfer the money into the recipient's account.
There may also be delays outside of our control such as local holidays in the country you are sending money to.