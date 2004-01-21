Where to deposit cash and cheques, and withdraw cash.
Deposit cash
Deposit cash with Bank@Post and select CommBank ATMs. You’ll need your Bankwest debit card and PIN.
Bank@Post (participating Australia Post locations)
Deposit up to $8,000 cash each day. Loose coin accepted up to $20 otherwise coin must be in coin bags by denomination.
Find your closest Australia Post locations with Bank@Post services.
CommBank ATMs
Deposit up to $8,000 cash each day at select CommBank ATMs.
Keep in mind your account needs to be linked to your card.
Withdraw cash
Withdraw cash with Bank@Post, Australian and Overseas ATMs. You’ll need your Bankwest card and PIN.
Bank@Post (participating Australia Post locations)
Withdraw up to $2,000 cash each day. Please note cash withdrawal from a Bankwest credit card is not available with Bank@Post.
Find your closest Australia Post locations with Bank@Post services.
Australian ATMs
Withdraw up to $2,000 cash each day. We won’t charge a ATM Withdrawal Fee, but local non-bank ATM operators may. Other fees and charges may apply.
Overseas ATMs
Withdraw up to $2,000 cash each day from any Overseas ATM with the Mastercard® logo. You’ll need to select the ‘credit’ option. Some overseas ATMs may apply their own lower limit. We won’t charge a ATM Withdrawal Fee, but overseas ATM operators may. Other fees and charges may apply.
Deposit Australian cheques
Deposit Australian cheques with Bank@Post and select CommBank ATMs. You’ll need your Bankwest debit card and PIN.
Bank@Post (participating Australia Post locations)
Deposit cheques (up to 99) into your eligible account. Maximum of $100,000 a day. Allow up to seven business days for cheque deposits to be cleared.
Find your closest Australia Post locations with Bank@Post services.
CommBank ATMs
Deposit up to 50 cheques into your eligible account. Keep in mind cheques may take up to three business days to clear.
Common questions
You may be able to withdraw cash from your credit card at an ATM in Australia – this is called a cash advance. The interest you pay on that cash is higher than if you were to use your credit card to make a purchase. Cash advance interest will accrue daily from the day the money is withdrawn.
In addition to the cash advance interest, you will also need to pay a cash advance fee for the transaction of 3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater).
If the withdrawal is made from a non-Bankwest or CBA ATM then you may also incur an ATM fee from the ATM Operator.
Things to consider
Bank@Post is an agency service provided by Australia Post on behalf of Bankwest. Bank@Post is available at participating Post Offices. Services available are cash withdrawals, deposits, balance enquiries and credit card repayments. Limits apply.
