Where to deposit cash and cheques, and withdraw cash.

You may be able to withdraw cash from your credit card at an ATM in Australia – this is called a cash advance. The interest you pay on that cash is higher than if you were to use your credit card to make a purchase. Cash advance interest will accrue daily from the day the money is withdrawn.

In addition to the cash advance interest, you will also need to pay a cash advance fee for the transaction of 3% of transaction amount or $4 (whichever is greater).

If the withdrawal is made from a non-Bankwest or CBA ATM then you may also incur an ATM fee from the ATM Operator.