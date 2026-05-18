WA retail and dining sectors soar as airline spend drops sharply
Western Australians continued to spend confidently on dining and retail in April, even as overall activity eased and airline spending fell sharply, according to Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data.
- Year on year, unique numbers of customers transacting rose 3.9%, while total spending increased 16.4%, supported by a 12.0% lift in average transaction values.
- Compared with March, spending softened in April, with unique customer numbers down 3.8% per category and total spend down 11.5% with an 8% decrease in average transaction value.
Where West Australians are spending
- Department stores led annual spending growth, with total spend up 32.9%.
- Restaurants and bars recorded a 23.9% increase in average spend per visit, year-on year.
- Airline total spending fell 36.5% month-on-month, with average transaction values down 24%, making it one of the weakest performing sectors in April.
- Gen X saw an 11.3% yearly drop in average airline transaction spending, the biggest decline among all sectors for this group.
- Similarly, the airline sector represented the sector with the least growth in total spending year-on-year for both Gen X and Millennials.
Generational snapshot – April (year on year)
- Gen Z recorded the strongest overall growth, with customer numbers up 8.3% and total spend surging 27.8%.
- Millennials spending rose 19.5%, supported by growing participation and higher average spend.
- Gen X spending increased 13.8%, reflecting steady customer growth and higher transaction values.
- Baby Boomers recorded modest customer declines, but total spend still rose 7.3%, driven by higher average transaction sizes
Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Product Pricing Analytics Lynn Da Silva:
“Airlines were among the weakest sectors across customer numbers, transaction sizes and total spend in May, marking a clear shift from last year when younger Australians were still driving growth in travel.
“Rising costs across the travel sector are likely feeding through to ticket prices, at a time when households are already under pressure and becoming more selective about discretionary spending.
“What we’re seeing is people still spending on dining and everyday retail but thinking twice about bigger‑ticket items like flights.”
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Mar 26 v Apr 26)
-3.8%
Total Spend Change
-11.5%
-8.0%
Year-on-Year (Apr 25 v Apr 26)
Number of Customers Transacting
+3.9%
Total Spend Change
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting in April
Month-on-Month
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
+5.3%
Sporting Toy Stores
+0.9%
Food Stores – Warehouse
-1.2%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
-18.4%
-16.5%
Repair Shops
-13.0%
Year-on-Year
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Mail Order
+19.6%
Electric Appliance
+18.6%
Sporting Toy Stores
-17.3%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Interior Furnishings
-15.1%
Service Stations
-5.5%
Food Stores – Warehouse
-0.9%
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend
+10.1%
Hardware
+0.5%
Clothing Stores
-0.5%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend
-36.5%
Education
-34.7%
Repair Shops
-29.4%
Biggest Growth in Average Transaction
+4.6%
+3.0%
Department Stores
+2.2%
Smallest Growth in Average Transaction
-24.0%
-20.1%
Food Stores
-18.8%
Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend
Department Stores
+32.9%
+29.0%
Clothing Stores
+28.8%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend
-0.9%
-0.5%
Vehicles
+1.5%
Biggest Growth in Average Transaction
Restaurants & Bars
+23.9%
Other Retail
+23.0%
Service Stations
+20.8%
Smallest Growth in Average Transaction
Mail Order
-11.1%
Airline
-6.1%
Auto Rental
-4.7%
Generational snapshot
|Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
|Total Spend Volume of Transactions
|Average Transactions
|Gen Z
|+8.3%
|+27.8%
|+10.7%
|Millennials
|+4.4%
|+19.5%
|+8.3%
|Gen X
|+3.1%
|+13.8%
|+3.5%
|Baby Boomers
|-0.9%
|+7.3%
|+4.0%
Where the generations are spending
|Generation spend growth
|Number of unique customers transacting – Most
|Number of unique customers transacting – Least
|Total spending – Most
|Total spending – Least
|Average value of transactions – Most
|Average value of transactions – Least
|Baby Boomers
|
Electric Appliance
|
Interior Furnishings
|Miscellaneous Stores
28.3%
|
Mail Order
|
Hardware
|
Mail Order
|Gen X
|
Mail Order
|
Interior Furnishings
|
Repair Shops
|
Airline
|
Other Retail
|
Airline
|Millennials
|
Education
|
Interior Furnishings
|
Repair Shops
|
Airline
|
Repair Shops
|
Mail Order
|Gen Z
|
Professional Services
|
Service Stations
|
Repair Shops
|
Mail Order
|
Repair Shops
|
Mail Order
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi Cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.