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WA retail and dining sectors soar as airline spend drops sharply

Published 18 May 2026

Western Australians continued to spend confidently on dining and retail in April, even as overall activity eased and airline spending fell sharply, according to Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data.

  • Year on year, unique numbers of customers transacting rose 3.9%, while total spending increased 16.4%, supported by a 12.0% lift in average transaction values.
  • Compared with March, spending softened in April, with unique customer numbers down 3.8% per category and total spend down 11.5% with an 8% decrease in average transaction value.

Where West Australians are spending

  • Department stores led annual spending growth, with total spend up 32.9%.
  • Restaurants and bars recorded a 23.9% increase in average spend per visit, year-on year.
  • Airline total spending fell 36.5% month-on-month, with average transaction values down 24%, making it one of the weakest performing sectors in April.
  • Gen X saw an 11.3% yearly drop in average airline transaction spending, the biggest decline among all sectors for this group.
  • Similarly, the airline sector represented the sector with the least growth in total spending year-on-year for both Gen X and Millennials.

Generational snapshot – April (year on year)

  • Gen Z recorded the strongest overall growth, with customer numbers up 8.3% and total spend surging 27.8%.
  • Millennials spending rose 19.5%, supported by growing participation and higher average spend.
  • Gen X spending increased 13.8%, reflecting steady customer growth and higher transaction values.
  • Baby Boomers recorded modest customer declines, but total spend still rose 7.3%, driven by higher average transaction sizes

Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Product Pricing Analytics Lynn Da Silva:

“Airlines were among the weakest sectors across customer numbers, transaction sizes and total spend in May, marking a clear shift from last year when younger Australians were still driving growth in travel.

“Rising costs across the travel sector are likely feeding through to ticket prices, at a time when households are already under pressure and becoming more selective about discretionary spending.

“What we’re seeing is people still spending on dining and everyday retail but thinking twice about bigger‑ticket items like flights.”

Overall transaction change

Month-on-Month (Mar 26 v Apr 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

-3.8%

Total Spend Change

-11.5%

Average Spend Change

-8.0%

Year-on-Year (Apr 25 v Apr 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

+3.9%

Total Spend Change

+16.4%
Average Spend Change
+12.0%

Where Western Australians are spending

Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting in April

Month-on-Month

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Auto Rental

+5.3%

Sporting Toy Stores

+0.9%

Food Stores – Warehouse

-1.2%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Education

-18.4%

Airline

-16.5%

Repair Shops

-13.0%

Year-on-Year

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Mail Order

+19.6%

Electric Appliance

+18.6%

Sporting Toy Stores

-17.3%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Interior Furnishings

-15.1%

Service Stations

-5.5%

Food Stores – Warehouse

-0.9%

Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend

Auto Rental

+10.1%

Hardware

+0.5%

Clothing Stores

-0.5%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend

Airline

-36.5%

Education

-34.7%

Repair Shops

-29.4%

Biggest Growth in Average Transaction

Auto Rental

+4.6%

Hotel-Motel

+3.0%

Department Stores

+2.2%

Smallest Growth in Average Transaction

Airline

-24.0%

Education

-20.1%

Food Stores

-18.8%

Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend

Department Stores

+32.9%

Miscellaneous Stores

+29.0%

Clothing Stores

+28.8%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend

Airline

-0.9%

Interior Furnishings

-0.5%

Vehicles

+1.5%

Biggest Growth in Average Transaction

Restaurants & Bars

+23.9%

Other Retail

+23.0%

Service Stations

+20.8%

Smallest Growth in Average Transaction

Mail Order

-11.1%

Airline

-6.1%

Auto Rental

-4.7%

Generational snapshot

Year-on-year growth values by generation from Apr 25-v-Apr 26
 
 Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
 Total Spend Volume of Transactions Average Transactions
Gen Z +8.3% +27.8% +10.7%
Millennials +4.4% +19.5% +8.3%
Gen X +3.1% +13.8% +3.5%
Baby Boomers -0.9% +7.3% +4.0%

Where the generations are spending

Highest and lowest growth by generation Apr 25-v-Apr 26
Generation spend growth Number of unique customers transacting – Most Number of unique customers transacting – Least Total spending – Most Total spending – Least Average value of transactions – Most Average value of transactions – Least
Baby Boomers

Electric Appliance
15.0%

Interior Furnishings
-24.9%

 Miscellaneous Stores
28.3%

Mail Order
-23.3%

Hardware
22.5%

Mail Order
-30.9%
Gen X

Mail Order
22.0%

Interior Furnishings
-17.4%

Repair Shops
33.4%

Airline
-7.5%

Other Retail
21.8%

Airline
-11.3%
Millennials

Education
22.0%

Interior Furnishings
-12.4%

Repair Shops
38.7%

Airline
2.0%

Repair Shops
28.9%

Mail Order
-7.1%
Gen Z

Professional Services
29.4%

Service Stations
-1.4%

Repair Shops
55.6%

Mail Order
7.0%

Repair Shops
41.7%

Mail Order
-9.7%

Sector examples

Sector

Examples
Airlines Self-explanatory
Auto Rental Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
Clothing Stores Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
Department Stores Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
Discount Stores Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
Electrical Appliance Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
Food Stores/Warehouses Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
Hardware Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
Hotels/Motels Self-explanatory
Other Retail Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
Other Services Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
Other Transport Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
Pharmacies Self-explanatory
Professional Services All types of insurance, waste disposal services
Quasi Cash Casino and gambling activities
Repair Shops Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
Restaurants/Bars Self-explanatory
Service Stations Self-explanatory
Sporting/Toy Stores Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
Travel Agencies Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
Utilities Typical utility services, streaming services
Vehicles Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing

About Bankwest

Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.

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