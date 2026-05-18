WA retail and dining sectors soar as airline spend drops sharply

Western Australians continued to spend confidently on dining and retail in April, even as overall activity eased and airline spending fell sharply, according to Bankwest’s latest Spend Trends data.

Year on year, unique numbers of customers transacting rose 3.9%, while total spending increased 16.4%, supported by a 12.0% lift in average transaction values.

Compared with March, spending softened in April, with unique customer numbers down 3.8% per category and total spend down 11.5% with an 8% decrease in average transaction value.

Where West Australians are spending

Department stores led annual spending growth, with total spend up 32.9%.

Restaurants and bars recorded a 23.9% increase in average spend per visit, year-on year.

Airline total spending fell 36.5% month-on-month, with average transaction values down 24%, making it one of the weakest performing sectors in April.

Gen X saw an 11.3% yearly drop in average airline transaction spending, the biggest decline among all sectors for this group.

Similarly, the airline sector represented the sector with the least growth in total spending year-on-year for both Gen X and Millennials.

Generational snapshot – April (year on year)

Gen Z recorded the strongest overall growth, with customer numbers up 8.3% and total spend surging 27.8%.

Millennials spending rose 19.5%, supported by growing participation and higher average spend.

Gen X spending increased 13.8%, reflecting steady customer growth and higher transaction values.

Baby Boomers recorded modest customer declines, but total spend still rose 7.3%, driven by higher average transaction sizes

Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Product Pricing Analytics Lynn Da Silva:

“Airlines were among the weakest sectors across customer numbers, transaction sizes and total spend in May, marking a clear shift from last year when younger Australians were still driving growth in travel.

“Rising costs across the travel sector are likely feeding through to ticket prices, at a time when households are already under pressure and becoming more selective about discretionary spending.

“What we’re seeing is people still spending on dining and everyday retail but thinking twice about bigger‑ticket items like flights.”