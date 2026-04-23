The Microsoft chat platform helping Bankwest maintain a human connection as a digital bank

Bankwest is reimagining digital banking customer service through an AI-powered Microsoft chat platform, enabling meaningful human connection at scale while meeting rapidly evolving customer expectations.

Key Highlights

Bankwest’s deployment of Microsoft chat tool enables human connection in a digital channel

The innovative collaboration helps colleagues build customer trust with efficient AI support

AI familiarity equips colleagues with new skills, opening potential future career pathways

Customer preferences for digital banking

Responding to evolving banking preferences, Bankwest made the unique decision to transform from a traditional bank with branches, to a digital bank invested in a world class chat experience.

Chat was becoming an increasingly relevant channel for customers and Bankwest went from serving around 1 in 4 customers (27.3%) via digital chats in March 2024, to around 60% today.

The transition required a major reconfiguration of the bank’s customer service model to provide meaningful support in a 24/7 digital channel, especially to those experiencing vulnerability.

How Microsoft’s AI-powered platform is transforming customer service at Bankwest

Bankwest worked with Microsoft to design and develop a chat experience that enabled colleagues to solve enquiries with greater personalisation, accuracy and speed, while maintaining human-centred considerations.

Built with AI-supported technology as part of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Centre, it transfers the conversation with full context and an AI generated summary to a Bankwest colleague.

It can analyse live chats, feed real-time suggestions and gauge how a customer may be feeling based on their choice of language, and track this for colleagues so they can efficiently solve queries with empathy.

Colleagues can select from relevant pre-written responses to get the chat moving faster, which provides a consistent customer experience and valuable support for newer members of the team.

The platform’s AI also recognises and provides real time masking of sensitive information including tax file numbers and credit card details in the chat feed.