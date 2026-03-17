March 2026 interest rate update

Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision on the cash rate today, Bankwest will increase the standard variable rate on new and existing home loans by 0.25 per cent per annum, effective 27 March 2026.

While the new rates take effect from 27 March 2026, customer repayment amounts will not change immediately. We will contact customers directly to let them know if their minimum repayment will change, and what that means for them.

Bankwest acknowledges the ongoing financial pressures facing some households and remains committed to providing support. Customers experiencing financial difficulty are encouraged to contact the bank early to discuss available support options.