Smart home decisions made simpler with in-app property estimates

Bankwest has launched a new feature in the Bankwest App, aimed at helping customers answer one of life’s biggest financial questions: “How much could this property be worth?”.

The property estimates tool is the latest in-app investment by Bankwest, which seeks to help continue delivering uncomplicated, personalised digital banking experiences for customers nationwide.

In-app property feature gives customers a view of an estimated price range for residential properties

Price information helps customers understand their equity or plan their next purchase

Feature adds to the existing range of tools that help customers manage their money and hit their property goals.

The new property estimates feature in the Bankwest App puts housing market insights into the pockets of customers, helping them plan, set goals and enter conversations with brokers and lenders with greater confidence.

The feature uses property data provided by Cotality, with sales data, market conditions and listing features to generate possible estimates, enabling customers to understand the potential price range of their home or properties they’re considering buying.

For homeowners, this means a clearer picture of what their equity position could be, supporting customers in making more informed decisions about refinancing, investing, renovating, or planning their next move.

For prospective buyers, it offers a practical way to sense-check affordability. By exploring estimated price ranges of different properties, customers can better understand what they may need to save, helping them set realistic goals.

Comments attributable to Bankwest General Manager Origination & Lending Experiences Frances Fattoretto:

“Bankwest has an ambition to be Australia’s favourite digital bank, and the property estimates feature adds to a growing range of in-app experiences that help customers manage their money easily and hit their property goals.

“The property tab is one of the most visited sections of the Bankwest App, so it made sense to build more value into it and bring useful insights to a place that customers already check regularly.

“Access to property intelligence helps make it easier for customers to move from uncertainty to action, whether they’re thinking about using their equity or planning their next purchase.

“The new property estimates feature aims to deliver to customers fast market insights that offer a clearer view of their options when they’re having those important conversations about buying or renovating a home.”