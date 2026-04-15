Bankwest increases savings rates to boost ongoing returns for customers
Bankwest has announced an increase to savings account interest rates across two of its core products, effective Wednesday 15 April 2026.
The changes will help enhance returns for customers across Australia, with more competitive ongoing savings rates.
Higher savings rates for Easy Saver and Hero Saver accounts
As part of the update:
- The Easy Saver standard variable rate will increase by 0.25% to 4.75% p.a., following the recently increased 5.50% p.a. introductory rate, for balances up to $250,000.99.
- The Hero Saver variable bonus rate will also increase by 0.25% p.a., bringing the total hero rate to 4.85% p.a. for balances up to $250,000.99.
Supporting customers with competitive ongoing returns
The rate increase strengthens Bankwest’s ongoing savings rates, helping customers earn more on their savings over time.
Luke Robinson, General Manager Customer Engagement, said higher interest rates continue to influence how customers manage their money.
“We know customers are looking for a competitive return, not just a short-term boost.
“That’s why we’re increasing our ongoing savings rates, so customers can continue earning a competitive return on their savings over time, beyond an introductory period.
“In a higher rate environment, our focus is on supporting customers to build and maintain their savings with confidence."
The new savings rates will be available on the Bankwest website from 15 April 2026..
Disclaimer
Media releases are prepared without considering an individual reader’s objectives, financial situation or needs. Readers should consider the appropriateness to their circumstances. Visit Terms and conditions to access Product Disclosure Statements or Terms and Conditions, which are currently available electronically for products of Bankwest, along with the relevant Financial Services Guide. Target Market Determinations are available here. Interest rates are correct at the time they are published and are subject to change. Different rates apply for different balance tiers. The Easy Saver variable introductory rate only applies to new accounts. Not available if you’ve had the introductory rate on an Easy Saver Account in the last two years. Fees and charges may apply.
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.