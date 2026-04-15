Bankwest increases savings rates to boost ongoing returns for customers

Bankwest has announced an increase to savings account interest rates across two of its core products, effective Wednesday 15 April 2026.

The changes will help enhance returns for customers across Australia, with more competitive ongoing savings rates.

Higher savings rates for Easy Saver and Hero Saver accounts

As part of the update:

The Easy Saver standard variable rate will increase by 0.25% to 4.75% p.a., following the recently increased 5.50% p.a. introductory rate, for balances up to $250,000.99.

standard variable rate will increase by 0.25% to 4.75% p.a., following the recently increased 5.50% p.a. introductory rate, for balances up to $250,000.99. The Hero Saver variable bonus rate will also increase by 0.25% p.a., bringing the total hero rate to 4.85% p.a. for balances up to $250,000.99.

Supporting customers with competitive ongoing returns

The rate increase strengthens Bankwest’s ongoing savings rates, helping customers earn more on their savings over time.

Luke Robinson, General Manager Customer Engagement, said higher interest rates continue to influence how customers manage their money.

“We know customers are looking for a competitive return, not just a short-term boost.

“That’s why we’re increasing our ongoing savings rates, so customers can continue earning a competitive return on their savings over time, beyond an introductory period.

“In a higher rate environment, our focus is on supporting customers to build and maintain their savings with confidence."

The new savings rates will be available on the Bankwest website from 15 April 2026..