Bankwest honours brokers setting new standards for homebuyers

Bankwest has recognised the outstanding achievements of brokers across Australia, celebrating top performers in each state at the 2026 Bankwest Broker Awards.

Broker success celebrated at events in NSW, VIC, QLD, WA, SA and for the first time, TAS

Bankwest builds momentum in delivering faster application decisioning times

Bankwest reinforces commitment to industry collaboration through Built by Brokers program

More than 1,100 brokers attended events in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with over 230 awards presented, including the announcement of a Bankwest Broker of the Year and Hall of fame inductee at each event.

This year’s Bankwest Hall of fame inductees are:

Shane Petros, Australian Finance Hub, New South Wales

Chantal Cutter, Cutter and Co Financial Services, Victoria

Dionne Lee (posthumous), Queensland

Marco Meloni and Lucio Baroni, CHL Home Loans, Western Australia

Deven Patel, Synergy Loans, South Australia

Each inductee has been recognised for their commitment to excellence, strong client relationships and their contribution to the broker industry over time.

For the first time ever, the award series expands with a celebration in Hobart on 14 April, in recognition of the bank’s strengthening relationships with the broker industry in Tasmania.

Bankwest General Manager Home Buying Distribution Ian Rakhit said the awards reflect the critical role brokers play in helping Australians secure their homes and gives the bank a chance to celebrate its relationship with broker partners.

“Brokers remain one of the most trusted touchpoints in the homebuying journey, so I’m delighted to recognise their exceptional work.

“Celebrating success is one thing, driving success for brokers is another and Bankwest is committed to making it simpler for brokers to grow their businesses by helping them do what they do best: get Aussies into homes.

“We know 24-hour approvals are more important than ever in a tough housing market, and we are making great progress in delivering faster decisioning turnaround times for more applications, so brokers get answers to borrowers sooner.

“We have increased investment in digital and in-person broker support and enhanced processes and tools as a key part of our transformation into a digital bank.

“Our people are consistently where we shine as a broker bank, with every broker getting a Business Development Manager (BDM), supported by a desk-based Business Support Manager (BSM) and Credit Manager.

“Our credit policies and teams get great feedback, and we have a reputation for being prepared to work with brokers and customers to understand the borrower’s complete circumstances for the right lending solutions.

“Our focus on listening to brokers and designing experiences together through the Built by Brokers program has contributed to strong momentum and quality service for Australian homeowners, and I am excited to see that continue."