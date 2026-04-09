Bankwest honours brokers setting new standards for homebuyers
Bankwest has recognised the outstanding achievements of brokers across Australia, celebrating top performers in each state at the 2026 Bankwest Broker Awards.
- Broker success celebrated at events in NSW, VIC, QLD, WA, SA and for the first time, TAS
- Bankwest builds momentum in delivering faster application decisioning times
- Bankwest reinforces commitment to industry collaboration through Built by Brokers program
More than 1,100 brokers attended events in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, with over 230 awards presented, including the announcement of a Bankwest Broker of the Year and Hall of fame inductee at each event.
This year’s Bankwest Hall of fame inductees are:
- Shane Petros, Australian Finance Hub, New South Wales
- Chantal Cutter, Cutter and Co Financial Services, Victoria
- Dionne Lee (posthumous), Queensland
- Marco Meloni and Lucio Baroni, CHL Home Loans, Western Australia
- Deven Patel, Synergy Loans, South Australia
Each inductee has been recognised for their commitment to excellence, strong client relationships and their contribution to the broker industry over time.
For the first time ever, the award series expands with a celebration in Hobart on 14 April, in recognition of the bank’s strengthening relationships with the broker industry in Tasmania.
Bankwest General Manager Home Buying Distribution Ian Rakhit said the awards reflect the critical role brokers play in helping Australians secure their homes and gives the bank a chance to celebrate its relationship with broker partners.
“Brokers remain one of the most trusted touchpoints in the homebuying journey, so I’m delighted to recognise their exceptional work.
“Celebrating success is one thing, driving success for brokers is another and Bankwest is committed to making it simpler for brokers to grow their businesses by helping them do what they do best: get Aussies into homes.
“We know 24-hour approvals are more important than ever in a tough housing market, and we are making great progress in delivering faster decisioning turnaround times for more applications, so brokers get answers to borrowers sooner.
“We have increased investment in digital and in-person broker support and enhanced processes and tools as a key part of our transformation into a digital bank.
“Our people are consistently where we shine as a broker bank, with every broker getting a Business Development Manager (BDM), supported by a desk-based Business Support Manager (BSM) and Credit Manager.
“Our credit policies and teams get great feedback, and we have a reputation for being prepared to work with brokers and customers to understand the borrower’s complete circumstances for the right lending solutions.
“Our focus on listening to brokers and designing experiences together through the Built by Brokers program has contributed to strong momentum and quality service for Australian homeowners, and I am excited to see that continue."
Broker of the Year Awards
|State
|Hall of fame
|Broker of the year
|Comments
|NSW
|Shane Petros, Australian Finance Hub
|Michael Xia, Mortgage Channel
|
“A huge congratulations to Michael Xia, who has been awarded Bankwest Broker of the Year for NSW. Michael demonstrated outstanding performance across all key areas this year, from strong business results and high-quality submissions through to delivering an exceptional customer experience. We love working with Michael and his team, whose professionalism, collaboration and commitment make every interaction seamless. This recognition is a fantastic testament to the dedication and service he consistently provides to his clients.”
Comment attributed to Bankwest State Manager NSW, Lisa Daff
|VIC
|Chantal Cutter, Cutter and Co Financial Services
|Vikas Raj, Beyond Boundary Financial Services
|
“A massive congratulations to Vikas Raj, this year’s Victorian Broker of the Year. Vikas stood out across all judging criteria, demonstrating strong business performance, high-quality submissions, and a consistent commitment to exceptional customer experience. This achievement reflects his professionalism, dedication, and the outstanding service he delivers to his clients every day."
Comment attributed to Bankwest State Manager VIC, Laura Leckie
|QLD
|Dionne Lee (posthumous), Xcellerate Finance
|Shaun Rattray, AU Expat Home Loans
|
“A huge congratulations to Shaun Rattray on being named Bankwest Broker of the Year for Queensland.
“This well-deserved recognition reflects Shaun’s strong commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for customers, backed by high quality submissions and expertise. We truly value the partnership we share with Shaun and thank him for his continued support."
Comment attributed to Bankwest State Manager QLD, Kerri Siedofsky
|WA
|Marco Meloni, CHL Home Loans Lucio Baroni, CHL Home Loans
|Balpreet Bal, Loan Market Bal and Associates
|
“Congratulations to Balpreet Bal on winning WA Broker of the Year. Balpreet excelled across every category: Outstanding business performance, high quality deal submissions, and consistently achieving top Customer NPS Scores. A well-deserved recognition for a fantastic year."
Comment attributed to Bankwest State Manager WA, Adam Biffen
|SA
|Deven Patel, Synergy Loans
|Mrugesh Shah, Synergy Loans
|
“Congratulations to Mrugesh Shah on being named South Australian Bankwest Broker of the Year. Mrugesh consistently demonstrates a strong focus on customer outcomes, with a commitment to quality and care that sets him apart. This recognition reflects the trust he builds with his clients and the high standard he brings to every interaction.”
Comment attributed to Bankwest State Manager SA, Kerri Siedofsky
|TAS
|TBA
About Bankwest
Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.