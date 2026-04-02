Bankwest doubles down on WA tech talent with new graduate intake

The competition to secure the best and brightest technology talent in WA is hotter than ever, due to rapid advances in technology and growing customer expectations for world-class digital experiences.

Bankwest is responding to this competition by adding 12 graduates to its Perth Technology Hub this year and is urging aspiring WA tech talent to apply for its 2027 program intake as soon as possible.

Bankwest’s graduate program is part of a 15-year pipeline and has launched more than 170 careers in Western Australia, fostering one of the state’s largest concentrations of banking technologists.

The program offers graduates a rare opportunity to build digital products customers use every day in the state-of-the-art Bankwest app, with an emphasis on secure and fast delivery of new features.

Graduates have become a steady feeder for Bankwest’s engineering and digital teams and contribute to meaningful, customer-led work, including innovative tech and AI initiatives shaping the future of banking.

Attributed to: Bankwest Chief Information Officer, Peter Harvey.

“Our customers’ expectations of what technology will deliver for them is evolving rapidly, and they expect secure, uncomplicated banking services, all available 24/7 at the swipe of a finger in their banking app.

“With the battle for tech talent heating up, we’re focused on attracting adaptive problem-solvers who want to push the boundaries on innovation and build modern, resilient digital banking experiences.

“Our team is proudly WA-based, backed by the CBA Group technology ecosystem. That means graduates contribute to high-impact work, including innovations such as Subscription Manager and Virtual Cards.

“The variety and depth of opportunities we can offer technology graduates is rare in WA, as we’re one of very few national banks with our headquarters in Perth.

“Our program gives grads the opportunity to grow future-focussed skills and to have the opportunity to give back to local communities, by volunteering as mentors with She Codes and at Coder Dojo workshops.”

Applications for the 2027 Technology Graduate Program are open until 21 April 2026. To find out more or apply, visit bankwest.com.au/careers.