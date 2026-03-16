AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day boost amid spending decline in WA
WA consumer spending fell in February as households prioritised essentials, with a brief uptick in hospitality during the AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend, according to Bankwest’s Spend Trends data.
- Overall spending in February decreased 7.3% month‑on‑month, with a 3.4% decrease in unique customers transacting, while average transaction values decreased 4.1% compared with January.
- Spending in hospitality sectors increased by 11% during the combined AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend, compared with the same weekend last year.
- Education and health care recorded month‑on‑month growth in unique customer transactions, average spend on transactions and total spend on transactions while total spend on airlines remained strong.
- Discretionary retail categories including sporting and toy stores, travel agencies and auto rental experienced month‑on‑month declines following summer and holiday demand.
Compared with February last year total spend continued to firm (up 3.8%), despite fewer unique shoppers (down 0.8%), driven by a higher average transaction value (up 4.7%).
Generational spending patterns highlighted differing priorities across age groups.
- Gen Z and Millennials recorded the strongest year-on-year growth in total spend, with Gen Z also seeing the largest increase in customer numbers.
- Gen X spending was broadly stable year-on-year, with modest growth in average transaction values offset by fewer customer transactions.
- Baby Boomers saw declines in both customer numbers and total spend compared with February last year.
Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:
“February’s data shows West Australians are focussing on essentials like education and healthcare and becoming more deliberate in their spending as household budgets remain under pressure.
“West Aussies appeared to have footy fever with spending in bars, restaurants, hotels and motels surging during the AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend compared to the same period last year.
“Younger customers continue to drive growth, particularly in recreation and education as the academic year resumes, while older households remain more cautious as cost-of-living pressures persist”.
Overall transaction change
Month-on-Month (Jan 26 v Feb 26)
-3.4%
-7.3%
-4.1%
Year-on-Year (Feb 25 v Feb 26)
Number of Customers Transacting
-0.8%
+3.8%
+4.7%
Where Western Australians are spending
Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting
Month-on-Month
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Education
+49.4%
Health Care
+4.2%
Professional Services
-0.5%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Auto Rental
-18.7%
Travel Agencies
-16.4%
Sporting Toy Stores
-15.2%
Year-on-Year
Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Other Transport
Electric Appliance
+6.9%
Miscellaneous Stores
+5.7%
Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting
Interior Furnishings
-21.1%
Petrol Stations
-8.2%
Hardware
-7.2%
Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Education
+80.0%
Health Care
+9.9%
Airline
+2.4%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Hotel Motel
-27.5%
Auto Rental
-26.5%
Interior Furnishings
-19.1%
Biggest Growth in Value
+20.4%
Airline
+7.7%
Health Care
+5.4%
Smallest Growth in Value
Hotel Motel
-18.4%
Restaurant Bars
-11.8%
Other Retail
-10.4%
Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…
Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Recreation
+23.8%
Other Transport
+22.6%
Miscellaneous Stores
+19.2%
Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume
Petrol Stations
-16.4%
-13.9%
-8.4%
Biggest Growth in Value
Recreation
+18.1%
Miscellaneous Stores
+12.7%
Other Transport
+11.6%
Smallest Growth in Value
Electric Appliance
-13.3%
Mail Order
-10.9%
Service Stations
-8.9%
Generational snapshot
|Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
|Total Spend Volume
|Average Value of Transactions
|Baby Boomers
|-5.6%
|-2.3%
|+3.5%
|Gen X
|-1.3%
|+2.8%
|+3.5%
|Millennials
|-0.2%
|+6.3%
|+4.7%
|Gen Z
|+3.0%
|+8.4%
|+1.6%
Valentine’s Day weekend spending comparison
|Period
|Valentine’s weekend 2025
|Valentine’s weekend 2026
|Dates
|14-17 Feb 2025
|13-16 Feb 2026
|Days included
|Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday
|Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday
|Valentine's Day falls on
|Friday 14 Feb
|Saturday 14 Feb
|Result
|Baseline
|Spending up 11% vs 2025
|
Sector
|
Examples
|Airlines
|Self-explanatory
|Auto Rental
|Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
|Clothing Stores
|Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
|Department Stores
|Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
|Discount Stores
|Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
|Electrical Appliance
|Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
|Food Stores/Warehouses
|Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
|Hardware
|Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
|Hotels/Motels
|Self-explanatory
|Other Retail
|Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
|Other Services
|Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
|Other Transport
|Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
|Pharmacies
|Self-explanatory
|Professional Services
|All types of insurance, waste disposal services
|Quasi Cash
|Casino and gambling activities
|Repair Shops
|Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
|Restaurants/Bars
|Self-explanatory
|Service Stations
|Self-explanatory
|Sporting/Toy Stores
|Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
|Travel Agencies
|Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
|Utilities
|Typical utility services, streaming services
|Vehicles
|Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing
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