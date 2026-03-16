AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day boost amid spending decline in WA

WA consumer spending fell in February as households prioritised essentials, with a brief uptick in hospitality during the AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend, according to Bankwest’s Spend Trends data.

Overall spending in February decreased 7.3% month‑on‑month, with a 3.4% decrease in unique customers transacting, while average transaction values decreased 4.1% compared with January.

Spending in hospitality sectors increased by 11% during the combined AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend, compared with the same weekend last year.

Education and health care recorded month‑on‑month growth in unique customer transactions, average spend on transactions and total spend on transactions while total spend on airlines remained strong.

Discretionary retail categories including sporting and toy stores, travel agencies and auto rental experienced month‑on‑month declines following summer and holiday demand.

Compared with February last year total spend continued to firm (up 3.8%), despite fewer unique shoppers (down 0.8%), driven by a higher average transaction value (up 4.7%).

Generational spending patterns highlighted differing priorities across age groups.

Gen Z and Millennials recorded the strongest year-on-year growth in total spend, with Gen Z also seeing the largest increase in customer numbers.

Gen X spending was broadly stable year-on-year, with modest growth in average transaction values offset by fewer customer transactions.

Baby Boomers saw declines in both customer numbers and total spend compared with February last year.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:

“February’s data shows West Australians are focussing on essentials like education and healthcare and becoming more deliberate in their spending as household budgets remain under pressure.

“West Aussies appeared to have footy fever with spending in bars, restaurants, hotels and motels surging during the AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend compared to the same period last year.

“Younger customers continue to drive growth, particularly in recreation and education as the academic year resumes, while older households remain more cautious as cost-of-living pressures persist”.