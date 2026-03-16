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AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day boost amid spending decline in WA

Published 16 March 2026

WA consumer spending fell in February as households prioritised essentials, with a brief uptick in hospitality during the AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend, according to Bankwest’s Spend Trends data.

  • Overall spending in February decreased 7.3% month‑on‑month, with a 3.4% decrease in unique customers transacting, while average transaction values decreased 4.1% compared with January.
  • Spending in hospitality sectors increased by 11% during the combined AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend, compared with the same weekend last year.
  • Education and health care recorded month‑on‑month growth in unique customer transactions, average spend on transactions and total spend on transactions while total spend on airlines remained strong.
  • Discretionary retail categories including sporting and toy stores, travel agencies and auto rental experienced month‑on‑month declines following summer and holiday demand.

Compared with February last year total spend continued to firm (up 3.8%), despite fewer unique shoppers (down 0.8%), driven by a higher average transaction value (up 4.7%).

Generational spending patterns highlighted differing priorities across age groups.

  • Gen Z and Millennials recorded the strongest year-on-year growth in total spend, with Gen Z also seeing the largest increase in customer numbers.
  • Gen X spending was broadly stable year-on-year, with modest growth in average transaction values offset by fewer customer transactions.
  • Baby Boomers saw declines in both customer numbers and total spend compared with February last year.

Comments attributable to Bankwest Head of Everyday Products Allan Emery:

“February’s data shows West Australians are focussing on essentials like education and healthcare and becoming more deliberate in their spending as household budgets remain under pressure.

“West Aussies appeared to have footy fever with spending in bars, restaurants, hotels and motels surging during the AFL Origin and Valentine’s Day weekend compared to the same period last year.

“Younger customers continue to drive growth, particularly in recreation and education as the academic year resumes, while older households remain more cautious as cost-of-living pressures persist”.

Overall transaction change

Month-on-Month (Jan 26 v Feb 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

-3.4%

Total Spend

-7.3%

Average Value of Transactions

-4.1%

Year-on-Year (Feb 25 v Feb 26)

Number of Customers Transacting

-0.8%

Total Spend

+3.8%

Average Value of Transactions

+4.7%

Where Western Australians are spending

Sectors by volume of unique customers transacting

Month-on-Month

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Education

+49.4%

Health Care

+4.2%

Professional Services

-0.5%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Auto Rental

-18.7%

Travel Agencies

-16.4%

Sporting Toy Stores

-15.2%

Year-on-Year

Biggest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Other Transport

+9.9%

Electric Appliance

+6.9%

Miscellaneous Stores

+5.7%

Smallest Growth in Number of Unique Customers Transacting

Interior Furnishings

-21.1%

Petrol Stations

-8.2%

Hardware

-7.2%

Month-on-Month top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Education

+80.0%

Health Care

+9.9%

Airline

+2.4%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Hotel Motel

-27.5%

Auto Rental

-26.5%

Interior Furnishings

-19.1%

Biggest Growth in Value

Education

+20.4%

Airline

+7.7%

Health Care

+5.4%

Smallest Growth in Value

Hotel Motel

-18.4%

Restaurant Bars

-11.8%

Other Retail

-10.4%

Year-on-Year top 3 sectors by…

Biggest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Recreation

+23.8%

Other Transport

+22.6%

Miscellaneous Stores

+19.2%

Smallest Growth in Total Spend Volume

Petrol Stations

-16.4%

Interior Furnishings

-13.9%

Mail Order

-8.4%

Biggest Growth in Value

Recreation

+18.1%

Miscellaneous Stores

+12.7%

Other Transport

+11.6%

Smallest Growth in Value

Electric Appliance

-13.3%

Mail Order

-10.9%

Service Stations

-8.9%

Generational snapshot

Monthly growth by generation from Feb 25 v Feb 26
 
 Number of Unique
Customers Transacting
 Total Spend Volume Average Value of Transactions
Baby Boomers -5.6% -2.3% +3.5%
Gen X -1.3% +2.8% +3.5%
Millennials -0.2% +6.3% +4.7%
Gen Z +3.0% +8.4% +1.6%

Valentine’s Day weekend spending comparison

Spending at restaurants, bars, hotels and motels 2025 v 2026
Period Valentine’s weekend 2025 Valentine’s weekend 2026
Dates 14-17 Feb 2025 13-16 Feb 2026
Days included Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Valentine's Day falls on Friday 14 Feb Saturday 14 Feb
Result Baseline Spending up 11% vs 2025

Sector examples

Sector

Examples
Airlines Self-explanatory
Auto Rental Self-explanatory (general and commercial)
Clothing Stores Single-brand stores, as opposed to multi-brand department store retailers
Department Stores Large department stores and chains, not including discount department stores
Discount Stores Discount department stores and budget lifestyle and homeware retailers
Electrical Appliance Whitegoods retailers, home entertainment stores, mobile and computing device outlets, computer games
Food Stores/Warehouses Includes grocery stores, as well as wholesale food distribution warehouses
Hardware Hardware retailers and chains, landscaping specialists, home DIY retailers
Hotels/Motels Self-explanatory
Other Retail Online marketplaces, online arms of bricks-and-mortar retailers, discount department stores, liquor stores
Other Services Courier services, public administration, newspaper subscriptions, roadside assistance companies
Other Transport Public transport, ride sharing companies, taxis, private and public paid parking
Pharmacies Self-explanatory
Professional Services All types of insurance, waste disposal services
Quasi Cash Casino and gambling activities
Repair Shops Cobblers, tailors, electrical appliance repairs, watchmakers, mobile phone repairs
Restaurants/Bars Self-explanatory
Service Stations Self-explanatory
Sporting/Toy Stores Non-digital game retailers, outdoor recreation stores, sporting goods, apparel, and footwear outlets
Travel Agencies Self-explanatory (online and bricks-and-mortar)
Utilities Typical utility services, streaming services
Vehicles Automotive dealerships, automotive and car care accessory retailers, repairs, and servicing

About Bankwest

Bankwest’s ambition is to be Australia’s favourite digital bank. Bankwest provides great value home lending and secure, easy, and effortless personal and everyday banking solutions for customers across Australia. We support customers in doing their banking in the ways that suit them, with innovative digital solutions, an Australia-based 24/7 Customer Engagement Centre, and a passionate broker community. Bankwest is a division of Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL/Australian credit license 234945.

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