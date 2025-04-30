Calling all football fans!
Footy, rugby or soccer – you name it, we've got you covered! Now's your chance to win big and live the ultimate fan dream.
Enjoy live sport all month long from the Best Seats!
Want to get in on the action? 5 lucky finalists will be invited to a special event at Optus stadium, where the ultimate winner will take home a grand prize including:
- 2x Best Seats tickets at Optus Stadium for every game in June.
- Exclusive perks at every game including food, drinks and VIP service.
- Other money can't buy experiences.
Plus, runners up won't go home empty handed with heaps of prizes up for grabs.