Social media user guidelines
About these guidelines
Thanks for joining the conversation with the social media team at Bankwest. Our social media pages can be found on the following social media platforms:
- Snapchat
- YouTube.
We’re here to provide you with brilliant customer support, help you learn more about your financial wellbeing, get the latest news and ensure you’re up to speed with important service updates.
We value your constructive feedback and experiences and of course we’re always happy to help with any questions.
We’ll aim to get back to you as soon as possible through the Bankwest social media page you’ve contacted us on, however it’s important to note that these are not instant reply pages. If you do need to get in contact you can securely message us in the Bankwest App or online banking or call us 24/7 on 13 17 19 or if you’re overseas +61 8 9449 2840.
Important points
- By using or accessing our social media pages, we understand that you’re familiar with and you also agree to comply with the relevant social media platform’s terms and conditions. These terms and conditions are accessible on the websites of Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat and YouTube and may grant these platforms certain rights
- Posts on our social media pages by users of the social media platforms listed above do not necessarily reflect our opinions, nor do we confirm their accuracy
- We take full responsibility for the content we post on our social media pages
- We do not endorse any comments posted by other users on our social media pages, or generally. Please do not rely on any information without seeking official confirmation from an authorised representative
- We will remove or respond to any posts on our social media pages, including reviews, that may be false or misleading, and will block social media users when necessary
- As the social media platforms listed above are public forums and participation is voluntary, by posting on our social media pages you grant us and our affiliates the right to use any posted content in any way and in any media without any legal or monetary obligation to the author.
Acceptable use standards
You are responsible for the content of all the material you contribute to Bankwest’s social media pages, including text, videos, audio, photos and images.
- Before uploading any content, make sure you’re allowed to do it. It’s your responsibility to ensure that any content you post doesn’t infringe the intellectual property, or other rights, of other people or organisations
- If any content you post contains images (either photographs or videos) that identifies other people, you must obtain their consent first before contributing these images to our social media pages
- You must not impersonate any other person when engaging with us on our social media platforms
- Avoid virus spreading. Please don’t link to any kind of media or executable file directly (e.g. a MP3, a video file or an installer). If you are concerned someone has done this, do not open the link, as there may be risk of a virus. Please note that we aren’t responsible for third party sites
- The content you post should not promote discrimination on the grounds of race, age, gender, religion, nationality, ethnicity, disability, or sexual orientation
- In addition, you must ensure that any content you post does not contain any of the following (we’ll remove any posts that do):
- inaccurate, misleading or inappropriate statements about us, our products and our people
- obscene, threatening, spiteful, defamatory, abusive, offensive and/or hateful language
- personal or confidential information
- unlawful information
- trolling or deliberately disruptive discussions
- solicitation
- suspicious links e.g. phishing
- malicious content
- an instruction, advice, or content that could cause harm or injury to individuals or to computer systems
- spam or other commercial, advertising, marketing or promotional material.
- We’ll remove any posts that don’t adhere to these Guidelines and we’ll block anyone who chooses to break these Guidelines repeatedly. If you think that a post has broken our Guidelines, contact the team at abuse@bankwest.com.au.
Protecting your personal data
Please don't include any personal or sensitive information (such as your PAN, bank account details, credit card number, birthday, home address, driver's license, or tax file number) in your posts, comments or private messages.
If you contact us via one of our social media platforms, we will do our best to resolve your enquiry via the platform’s private message function. However, we may need to call you to verify your identity and fully resolve your enquiry. Because of this, we will only ever ask you for your contact number and location. We’ll then arrange a time to call you and will do our best to get you a quick resolution.
We'll never request your confidential banking information via our social media platforms. If you do receive a request for personal or sensitive information, please don't respond, but do let us know so that we can protect others. Forward any suspicious activity to our IT Security team at abuse@bankwest.com.au and we'll investigate.