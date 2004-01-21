Verify calls securely with CallerCheck
What is CallerCheck?
CallerCheck is a new security feature in the Bankwest App that helps verify if you’re speaking to us on the phone. Whether you call us or we call you, we’ll send you a secure notification in the app, which you can respond to in real-time.
Why has Bankwest introduced CallerCheck?
With scams and impersonation fraud on the rise, CallerCheck can help give you confidence you’re speaking to us over the phone. It’s also a way for us to make sure it’s really you we’re talking to before we share any information about your account.
Remember, we’ll never ask for an SMS code over the phone to verify ourselves or to verify you.
What should I do if I get a notification, but haven’t made or received a call?
If you receive a notification and you’re not on a call with us, make sure you answer ‘no’ when prompted in the app. This means we can take action to help protect your account.
Will CallerCheck work if I’m overseas?
If you’re in a country where you have access to a mobile data network and you’ve got the latest version of the app, you’ll be able to receive CallerCheck notifications.