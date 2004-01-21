Skip to main contentGo to search

View our current payments services availability and outages.

Availability of payments services to individuals and businesses provided by Bankwest

Quarter 4, 2024

Service availability

Payment service Service availability %
Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM 100%
Transact over-the-counter in a branch 100%
Make card payments (cardholders) 100%
Accept card payments (businesses) 100%
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app) 99.94%
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments 99.83%
Make/receive account transfers – next business day 100%

Significant outages due to problems at Bankwest

Payment service Duration (in hours:minutes) 
Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM 0:00
Transact over-the-counter in a branch 0:00
Make card payments (cardholders) 0:00
Accept card payments (businesses) 0:00
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app) 1:21
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments 3:48
Make/receive account transfers – next business day 0:00

Significant outages due to problems at system-wide infrastructure or natural disasters

Payment service Duration (in hours:minutes)
Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM 0:00
Transact over-the-counter in a branch 0:00
Make card payments (cardholders) 0:00
Accept card payments (businesses) 0:00
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app) 0:00
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments 0:00
Make/receive account transfers – next business day 0:00

View Historical payments services availability and outages (PDF).

Definitions

Terminology Description of services and metrics
Service availability % The actual amount of time that the service is not experiencing a significant outage, as a proportion of the amount of time during which the service was planned to be available in the quarter. Planned available time excludes planned outages (e.g. for system maintenance).
Significant outage Unplanned unavailability of a service that meets minimum thresholds for duration and the proportion of customers affected.
System-wide infrastructures Includes payment systems provided by the RBA, card schemes and other central payment system infrastructure; electricity network; and provider of telecommunications network links to Bankwest’s operating or data centres.
Withdraw/deposit cash at ATM Ability to withdraw or deposit cash, and check account balance, at a Bankwest branded ATM. Excludes issues relating to the cardholder’s card.
Transact over-the-counter at a branch Ability to withdraw or deposit cash, or initiate account transfers or make bill payments over-the-counter in a branch. Excludes the ability to draw and deposit cheques. Excludes Bank@Post outlets.
Make card payments (cardholders) Ability to use a Bankwest branded debit, prepaid or credit card to make a payment either in-store, on a mobile device (e.g. through an app) or online. Outages exclude problems with the business’ payments device or payments provider or a customer’s mobile device.
Accept card payments (businesses) Ability of businesses using the payment services of Bankwest to accept card payments, either at point-of-sale or online/in-app. Outages exclude problems with the cardholder’s bank or payment acceptance devices that are not provided by Bankwest.
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app) Ability to log in, transfer between own accounts at Bankwest, initiate payments and/or view accurate and up to date account information. Excludes the ability to process payments, which is covered in ‘make/receive account transfers (fast payments)’ and ‘make/receive account transfers (the next business day)'.
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments Ability of Bankwest to process fast bank account transfers. This includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) to a PayID, and other one-off or scheduled payments (for example, direct debits and payroll payments by businesses) made through NPP/Osko. Outages exclude the inability for customers to initiate transfers due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.
Make/receive account transfers – next business day Ability of Bankwest to process bank account transfers, with funds becoming available to the recipient on the next business day or later. Includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) and scheduled payments (for example, direct debits, and payroll payments by businesses) not made as fast payments through NPP/Osko, and BPAY payments. Outages exclude the inability to initiate payments due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.

For detailed information on the compilation of the disclosure data, refer to RBA website for Quarterly disclosures of Retail payment service reliability report (PDF).