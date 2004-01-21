Payments services availability and outages.
View our current payments services availability and outages.
Availability of payments services to individuals and businesses provided by Bankwest
Quarter 4, 2024
Service availability
|Payment service
|Service availability %
|Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM
|100%
|Transact over-the-counter in a branch
|100%
|Make card payments (cardholders)
|100%
|Accept card payments (businesses)
|100%
|Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
|99.94%
|Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
|99.83%
|Make/receive account transfers – next business day
|100%
Significant outages due to problems at Bankwest
|Payment service
|Duration (in hours:minutes)
|Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM
|0:00
|Transact over-the-counter in a branch
|0:00
|Make card payments (cardholders)
|0:00
|Accept card payments (businesses)
|0:00
|Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
|1:21
|Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
|3:48
|Make/receive account transfers – next business day
|0:00
Significant outages due to problems at system-wide infrastructure or natural disasters
|Payment service
|Duration (in hours:minutes)
|Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM
|0:00
|Transact over-the-counter in a branch
|0:00
|Make card payments (cardholders)
|0:00
|Accept card payments (businesses)
|0:00
|Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
|0:00
|Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
|0:00
|Make/receive account transfers – next business day
|0:00
View Historical payments services availability and outages (PDF).
Definitions
|Terminology
|Description of services and metrics
|Service availability %
|The actual amount of time that the service is not experiencing a significant outage, as a proportion of the amount of time during which the service was planned to be available in the quarter. Planned available time excludes planned outages (e.g. for system maintenance).
|Significant outage
|Unplanned unavailability of a service that meets minimum thresholds for duration and the proportion of customers affected.
|System-wide infrastructures
|Includes payment systems provided by the RBA, card schemes and other central payment system infrastructure; electricity network; and provider of telecommunications network links to Bankwest’s operating or data centres.
|Withdraw/deposit cash at ATM
|Ability to withdraw or deposit cash, and check account balance, at a Bankwest branded ATM. Excludes issues relating to the cardholder’s card.
|Transact over-the-counter at a branch
|Ability to withdraw or deposit cash, or initiate account transfers or make bill payments over-the-counter in a branch. Excludes the ability to draw and deposit cheques. Excludes Bank@Post outlets.
|Make card payments (cardholders)
|Ability to use a Bankwest branded debit, prepaid or credit card to make a payment either in-store, on a mobile device (e.g. through an app) or online. Outages exclude problems with the business’ payments device or payments provider or a customer’s mobile device.
|Accept card payments (businesses)
|Ability of businesses using the payment services of Bankwest to accept card payments, either at point-of-sale or online/in-app. Outages exclude problems with the cardholder’s bank or payment acceptance devices that are not provided by Bankwest.
|Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
|Ability to log in, transfer between own accounts at Bankwest, initiate payments and/or view accurate and up to date account information. Excludes the ability to process payments, which is covered in ‘make/receive account transfers (fast payments)’ and ‘make/receive account transfers (the next business day)'.
|Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
|Ability of Bankwest to process fast bank account transfers. This includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) to a PayID, and other one-off or scheduled payments (for example, direct debits and payroll payments by businesses) made through NPP/Osko. Outages exclude the inability for customers to initiate transfers due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.
|Make/receive account transfers – next business day
|Ability of Bankwest to process bank account transfers, with funds becoming available to the recipient on the next business day or later. Includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) and scheduled payments (for example, direct debits, and payroll payments by businesses) not made as fast payments through NPP/Osko, and BPAY payments. Outages exclude the inability to initiate payments due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.
For detailed information on the compilation of the disclosure data, refer to RBA website for Quarterly disclosures of Retail payment service reliability report (PDF).