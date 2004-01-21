How to change your credit limit
Read time 2 min
You can decrease your credit limit in the app or through online banking, and apply to increase your credit limit in the app. If you're applying for an increase, we'll need a few details about your financial situation and your application will be subject to credit assessment.
On This Page
Before you start
Check that:
- You’re the primary cardholder
- Your card is activated
- Your card isn’t over its limit
- There’s no temporary lock on your card.
To decrease your limit
Make sure:
- The amount you owe is less than the new limit
- The new limit is not lower than the minimum required for your credit card.
If you want to increase your limit later, you may need to complete a credit check.
To increase your limit
We’ll ask for details about your:
- Income and expenses
- Assets and debts
- Tax and residency status
Have these details ready. Your application will be subject to credit assessment and you may also need to send proof of your income.
Steps to change your limit
In the app
- Log in to the Bankwest App
- Tap ‘Money’, then your credit card
- Tap the settings icon
- Tap ‘Change credit limit’.
In online banking (decrease limit only)
- Log in to Bankwest Online Banking
- Select your credit card from your account list
- Select ‘See more account details'
- Select ‘Change limit’ and follow the prompts.
Common questions
Think about how the change could affect your repayments, interest, and spending habits. Make sure the new limit suits your budget and what you can comfortably manage.
If your application for a credit limit increase is approved, your new limit will be applied to your card automatically.
If you are decreasing your credit limit, the new limit will update instantly.