Ways to help you stay safe from gambling websites and operators.
Before you spend or send money for gambling, make sure you’re not on a fake website.
On This Page
About fake gambling websites
Fake gambling websites can look legitimate and promise big wins, but they often withhold your winnings and money that you’ve paid them.
These operators are unlicensed and unregulated, meaning you don’t receive the same customer protection as you would under a licensed service provider.
Illegal online services
These online games and activities are not permitted under Australian law:
- Lots (pokies)
- Casino-style games (like poker, blackjack and roulette)
- Scratchies
- Live or in-play betting on sporting events
- Betting and lottery services that are not licensed in Australia.
How to spot a fake
All legal gambling websites in Australia are regulated under Australian law and like financial institutions, require a licence to operate.
Some websites can look and feel legitimate, making it difficult to tell if the website is operating legally.
1. It’s not listed as a legal gambling operator
Check for legal gambling operators on the register of licensed interactive gambling providers.
If it’s not listed here, then it’s not a safe website and should be avoided.
2. You need to transfer them money
Fake gambling sites might ask you to transfer money using a PayID or bank transfer. You’ll be able to deposit the money into your account on their website or app, but you won’t be able to access any winnings.
Illegal operators have been known to close websites down and disappear with customer money, or they could continue to draw money from customer accounts without consent.
3. Uncapped spending
Legal websites are required to have tools for setting spend limits. These help people control how much they spend on gambling.
4. They advertise online
Fake websites often advertise on social media and in messaging app groups. It’s illegal for prohibited and unlicensed interactive gambling services to be advertised.
5. Promises of big wins and bonuses
Gambling providers can’t promote or offer credits and bonuses for online betting or referrals. If an operator is making these promises or offering big wins – it’s probably illegal.
Gambling support
We’re committed to improving the financial wellbeing of our customers, and we recognise that some may require assistance when it comes to controlling their gambling spend – a growing issue faced by our community.