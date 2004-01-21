Gambling support.

Specialist support

If you’re a Bankwest customer, our specialist Financial Assist team can provide confidential support when it comes to:

Assisting with immediate banking needs

Providing financial hardship assistance

Discussing your financial wellbeing and control tools

Blocking gambling and cash transactions on your credit cards

Blocking online gambling on your debit cards

Connecting you to additional support services.

Chat to our specially trained Financial Assist team between 6am and 6pm AWST, Monday to Friday, on 1300 769 173.

Any information you share will remain confidential – we’ll clarify what kind of help you need and explain your options.