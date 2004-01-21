What happens when your card expires.
Getting a new debit or credit card
You don’t need to do anything to get a new card.
Your new card will be issued approximately 30 days before the old one expires. Please check the address we have for you is up to date.
If you have regular payments from your credit card or Debit Mastercard®, you’ll need to update the expiry date on any direct debit authority that you have arranged to ensure future payments are processed.
Updating Google Wallet™, Apple Pay or Samsung Wallet
If you’ve added your card to Google Wallet, Apple Pay or Samsung Wallet, we’ll update these with your new card details.
Things to consider
Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.
Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Pay are trademarks of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. Bankwest Apple Pay Terms of Use apply.
Android, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Bankwest Google Pay Terms of Use apply. Google Pay and Google Wallet are trademarks of Google LLC.
Bankwest Samsung Wallet Terms of Use apply. Samsung and Samsung Wallet are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.